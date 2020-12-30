Iconic CoD Zombies voice actor Tom Kane suffers career-threatening stroke - Dexerto

The family of voiceover artist Tom Kane, who played Takeo in the Call of Duty Zombies maps, announced that the actor suffered from a stroke a couple months back and that, while he is slowly but surely recovering, he may no longer be able to perform.

Kane’s daughter Sam took to the actor’s Facebook page on December 30, 2020, to offer an explanation as to why he’s been inactive on the social media platform over the past couple months and the news isn’t good, to say the least.

According to her, Kane suffered a stroke two months ago and has been attempting to recover ever since. The stroke left him with “right-sided weakness and damage to the speech center of his brain”. This has caused him to be unable to properly communicate, although he remains “competent and very much himself”.

Unfortunately, according to Sam, his neurologist has informed the family that, while a strong and healthy recovery is totally possible, he may never be able to voice act again. Of course, this is just a current prognosis, and his daughter says that they have found him excellent speech, occupational, and physical therapy.

Kane is an extremely prominent voice actor. He’s probably most known for his role as Takeo in the CoD Zombies series, voicing both versions of the character since his debut in 2008’s World at War.

Hi everyone! This is Tom’s daughter, Sam. Our family wanted to share why my dad has been MIA. About two months ago he… Posted by Tom Kane on Wednesday, December 30, 2020

While Takeo may be his most recognizable role, he’s also known for his work in the Star Wars franchise, playing Yoda, General Yularen, and the Narrator in The Clone Wars series, as well as other properties. His distinct voice can even be heard as the Walt Disney World Monorail safety announcer in Florida.

Currently, Kane is recovering and has shown progress, apparently already making improvements to his speech, according to his daughter. Unfortunately, no other details have been released by his family at this point.