Pacman: Prestinni will lead Surge to Finals | CDL Reverse Sweep Preview - Dexerto

As the Call of Duty League moves toward the Stage 2 Major, the Reverse Sweep gang is here to preview a pivotal LA Guerrillas Home Series week. Here’s how Ian ‘Enable’ Wyatt, Jonathan ‘Pacman’ Tucker & Katie Bedford expect the week to shake out.

After going through a Stage 2, Week 2 review, the Reverse Sweep crew dives into the upcoming week and its biggest storylines. From the fall of OpTic Gaming to the rise of the Seattle Surge and Minnesota ROKKR, the narratives are juicy and fans are sure to have their thirsts quenched.

But, it all has to start with a highlight on the biggest storyline of the Stage — how OpTic fell to 0-2 and near the bottom of Group B. Enable, Pacman and Bedford had some choice words for the seemingly crumbling Green Wall.

OpTic in Group B Losers?

With Bedford noting that OpTic will start in the Major’s Losers Bracket should they lose one of their matches this week, Enable has a simple response: “That’s scary.” Joining in, Pacman confirmed that this is a pivotal chance for OpTic.

To stave off the Losers Bracket, Chicago needs to beat the upsurging Seattle Surge and 2020 CDL Champions Dallas Empire. Pacman thinks it’s possible, but hard to imagine since they just played “as bad a week as you can possibly have” in Stage 2, Week 2.

The new contenders: Minnesota & Seattle

“Obviously we’ve been praising Minnesota for the week that they had, and Seattle as well, but we still don’t know where they stand.” As Enable explains, the LA Guerrillas Home Series is the chance to put Minnesota and Seattle’s rises to the test.

Seattle faces OpTic and then the two new, hopeful contenders face each other, offering a unique opportunity to see just how dangerous these teams can be.

Spicy takes: time to fix the LA teams

With Bedford asking which CDL teams need to make changes, Enable and Pacman agreed on the LA Guerrillas and Thieves. As to why, Enable has a simple explanation: “LA teams need to be performing, they have to.”

Pacman takes it a step further, claiming that the “Guerrillas are already becoming synonymous with trash” and that whatever the Thieves are doing, “it’s not working.” The gang agrees that the LA teams need to make changes, but jump into a wide variety of routes that could be taken.

The ones to watch: Prestinni and Dashy

“If Prestinni’s playing well … Seattle is going to be in Winners Finals.” Noting how important Preston ‘Prestinni’ Sanderson has been to Seattle’s performance, Pacman dubs him the man behind their road to the Winners Finals. Rocking a ridiculous K/D this stage and enjoying his brother’s internet, the Surge player is easily a top player to watch.

As for Enable, he contends that the most interesting player to keep an eye on is Brandon ‘Dashy’ Otell. The young star had a horrible week as OpTic went 0-2, but Enable thinks that “he’s going to grind his ass off and he’s not gonna let it happen again.”

Boldest predictions: Seattle, Minnesota and Ultra in Winners

To wrap things up, Bedford asks Enable and Pacman for their boldest predictions. Unsurprisingly, both agree that the Surge and ROKKR have the potential to pull out of the week with strong-enough records to make the Winners Bracket.

Switching things up, though, Pacman delivers an interesting take — that Toronto can go 2-0 and make the Winners Bracket. Citing their matchups against the London Royal Ravens and a New York Subliners team that Enable reports is scrimming with rookie Paco ‘HyDra’ Rusiewiez, Pacman argues Toronto could surprise people during the Guerrillas Home Series. But, he explains it better than we could, so you can check out the full preview show!

