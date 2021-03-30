Top 10 Plays | CDL Stage 2 Week 2 - Dexerto

The second week of CDL Stage 2 is in the books with teams jostling for their place in groups and individual players creating incredible clutches and multikills to keep their org on top.

While we usually count on CoD veterans to pull their team ahead, this week’s top plays came from a ton of rookie talent.

Group B is already getting interesting with Season 1 Champions Dallas Empire already dropping a game, as well as OpTic Chicago who lost against Minnesota RØKKR and Florida Mutineers.

Our Top 10 plays start with two London Royal Ravens, Zach ‘Zed’ Denyer (he makes two appearances on our list) and Paul ‘PaulEhx’ Avila, who were beaming against the LA Thieves and New York Subliners, respectively.

Advertisement

Then there’s players like Subliners’ Conor ‘Diamondcon’ Johst who popped off against LA Guerrillas in a 3-1 win to stay high in the Group A standings.

The undefeated Atlanta FaZe were scary in week 2, led by Tyler ‘aBeZy’ Pharris who got a monstrous 8-kill spree in the opening map versus the LA Thieves that perfectly teed off their 3-0 domination.

Not to be outdone, the Season 1 MVP Anthony ‘Shotzzy’ Cuevas-Castro came in at number 2 after laying waste to the RØKKR and pulling off an incredible juke against Lamar ‘Accuracy’ Abedi.

But Accuracy had something to say in the next map against the Empire when he aced them on S&D. The RØKKR would eventually take the series 3-2.

Advertisement

The CDL has a ton of players with highlight potential. As the season goes on, you can look forward to more top plays from week to week.