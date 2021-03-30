Enable: Dashy is playing horrible | CDL Stage 2 Week 2 review – Reverse Sweep - Dexerto

The Reverse Sweep team is back to review the action from Call of Duty League Stage 2 Week 2. Join Ian ‘Enable’ Wyatt, Jonathan ‘Pacman’ Tucker & Katie Bedford as they discuss the biggest talking points from the latest stage.

Week 2 did “not disappoint,” says host Katie Bedford, with LA Thieves proving to be one of the teams that failed to make their mark. Enable remarked that “it was bad for the Thieves. I don’t know… something needs to happen.”

Similarly for OpTic, there’s now no denying that the team has problems. “There are so many good players in the league right now,” and Enable accredits it to that, whereas the likes of Minnesota RØKKR and Mutineers have noticeably improved their game.

When it comes down to it, though, Pacman feels that they’re “not communicating correctly. Something is going on where the comms are not clear, concise, and that’s unacceptable. That’s scary, because that’s hard to fix.”

Enable also discusses why Brandon ‘Dashy’ Otell could be struggling in the team when not using an XM4: “He has to play slower, with a Krig or a QBZ – he can’t take over as easily if he’s not playing his positionings better. ”

In a shift that surprised CoD fans everywhere, though, RØKKR dominated against OpTic in a fantastic hardpoint. With Eli ‘Standy’ Bentz making his debut with the team with phenomenal plays, “he played amazing,” Pacman said. “That was an amazing performance.”

To find out all of the trio’s thoughts on what they saw from the likes of Dallas alongside their LVPs, MVPs, and moments of the week – check out the full video above.

For all dedicated Reverse Sweep news, keep it locked at Dexerto over at our dedicated main page.