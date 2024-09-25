Sources: Gentle Mates target world champions to lead first ever CoD League roster

According to several sources, Gentle Mates have set their sights on a world championship-winning trio and a fiery young star to complete their 2025 Call of Duty League roster.

While Gentle Mates still haven’t been officially announced as a CDL franchise, they are absolutely in the mix for rostermania after taking over the Los Angeles Guerrillas spot.

After initially attempting to hijack the super team being formed by LA Thieves, they had to set their sights elsewhere, and have turned instead to a trio of world champions to kick off their CDL tenure.

Article continues after ad

Sources have stated that Gentle Mates are targeting the former New York Subliners 2023 world champions Matthew ‘KiSMET’ Tinsley, Cesar ‘Skyz’ Bueno, and Preston ‘Priestahh’ Greiner to form their team.

Call of Duty League The New York Subliners were the 2023 Call of Duty world champions.

If all goes to plan, joining them will be Minnesota Rokkr’s Thomas ‘Lynz’ Gregorio, subject to a buyout agreement with G2.

KiSMET and Skyz still found a lot of success in 2024 after their Champs win, including reaching the Champs grand final to try to retain their title, but it will be interesting to see how they perform with a different European SMG flying around in front of them instead of HyDra.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Meanwhile, Priestahh struggled on what was initially an ambitious Boston Breach roster, but found himself cast out of the team and watching from the sidelines by the end of the year at the Esports World Cup.

As it stands, Gentle Mates will be hoping to reach an agreement with both Cloud9 and G2 to bring those players in, while they’re working to secure the services of former New York head coach Ehsan ‘DREAL’ Javed. With three of his four world championship roster reunited, he’ll be hoping to instil a similar culture and winning mentality to get the new franchise on top.