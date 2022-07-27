Overpowered Serpentine Perk to be nerfed in Warzone Season 4 Reloaded

Nathan Warby . Last updated: Jul 27, 2022

Warzone Season 4 Reloaded has arrived and it’s introduced a number of changes that players have been calling for, including a nerf to the controversial Serpentine Perk coming later down the line.

After plenty of build-up, Warzone Season 4 Reloaded is here and it’s going to be a big one. Players have the new Vargo-S Assault Rifle to get to grips with, and even a Terminator crossover to get stuck into.

Raven have also introduced a number of changes to make the game feel fairer and more balanced, including one that players have been desperate to see for some time. Warzone Season 4 Reloaded will finally see the overpowered Serptine Perk get nerfed.

Warzone Season 4 Reloaded nerfs Serpentine Perk

The Serpentine Perk was first introduced in CoD Vanguard before it hit Caldera in Season 3 Reloaded. It allowed players who are sprinting to reduce incoming damage from bullets, explosives, and fire by 20%.

However, the damage reduction will be lowered from 20% to 15% in Season 4 Reloaded. Although this may seem like a small adjustment on the surface, it should keep the Perk from feeling quite as unfair as it has previously.

Unfortunately, this change won’t be rolled out at the same time as the rest of the mid-season update, but is expected in the coming days.

Players had become frustrated with missing out on what would be a guaranteed kill because an enemy can soak up an absurd number of bullets. Many felt that Serpentine was too forgiving of players who found themselves caught out in the open, removing the need for smart positioning in fights.

Back when the Perk was first announced for Vanguard, experts like JGOD were concerned that it would be overpowered when it made the jump to Warzone. This proved to be the case and Serpentine quickly became the game’s most popular Perk 1 selection and players immediately called for a nerf.

Prior to the start of Season 4 Reloaded, Serpentine had a pick rate of around 32%, placing it ahead of other favorites like Cold Blooded and Double Time in the Perk 1 slot. It will be interesting to see how its popularity changes now that it doesn’t reduce damage as drastically.

With this nerf in place, fans will be hoping the Serpentine becomes less common in Warzone matches, but if the changes aren’t enough we could see another nerf pushed out in the run-up to Warzone Season 5.