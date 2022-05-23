How does Serpentine Warzone perk work? Vanguard perk added in Season 3 Reloaded

Warzone Season 3 Reloaded is bringing a ton of new features to the game, including the familiar Serpentine perk from CoD Vanguard. Its function remains mostly the same, but here’s what you need to know if you’re unfamiliar.

Serpentine first debuted in Vanguard and has been helping players stay alive in the classic arena shooter combat, but now Warzone is taking the hidden gem for a spin.

This could make a huge difference in how players approach fights in every facet of the game, so if you’re not sure exactly what the new addition does, it’s time to get schooled up so you’re not caught off guard.

Advertisement

How Vanguard’s Serpentine perk works in Warzone

Serpentine is a Perk One option that will help players make aggressive plays without getting punished quite as heavily as they otherwise would.

By reducing incoming damage while sprinting, any would-be Warzone demons will now be able to push out players who are holding angles against them or locking down an area from the high ground.

The perk’s description makes it clear that all kinds of damage, not just gunfire, will be diminished when running this bad boy: “Sprinting reduces incoming damage from bullets, explosives, and fire by 20%.”

Serpentine, #Vanguard perk, coming in Warzone Sprinting reduces incoming damage from bullets, explosives, and fire by 20% pic.twitter.com/fTO5Q0D1Cb — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) May 23, 2022

Of course, like any of its brethren, choosing Serpentine does come with a cost. By adding it to the first slot, the devs are actively making players choose whether they want to give up the speed boost of Double Time or the off-radar advantages of Cold Blooded for this added protection.

Advertisement

Read More: Warzone to add Apex Legends loot feature in Season 3 Reloaded update

At first glance, it seems like this kind of boost would be better suited to the open fields of Caldera rather than the close-quarters hallways of Rebirth Island, but players will have to test it out for themselves and make their own determination.

For more information on what’s coming in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded, check out the early patch notes and get prepared to dive into a new era of Caldera.