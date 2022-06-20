How to unlock the Vargo-S Assault Rifle in Warzone & Vanguard Season 4

With Warzone & Vanguard’s Season 4 update in focus, some new weapons are set to shake things up throughout major patch cycle. For those wanting to get their hands on the brand new Vargo-S Assault Rifle, here’s how it’s done.

With fan-favorite game modes returning like gun-game as well as new maps and more, there’s a lot to be excited about with Season 4. Included in all this is of course, some new weapons and guns for players to test out.

Fans of Cold War’s Vargo-52, this gun is the one for you. Season 4’s launch brings a few new weapons into the mix, including the Vargo-S, a new Assault Rifle for players to familiarize themselves with and potentially master.

Via a blog post, the developers have outlined key features of the gun to be a “high fire rate, steady aim through sustained fire, and a quick reload.” They further described it as an “essential armament for versatile play.”

For players interested and wanting to get their hands on the Vargo-S, there are two ways for you to be able to do so.

How to unlock Vargo-S in Warzone & Vanguard

For those wanting to avoid spending money, the gun will soon be unlockable for free via an in-game challenge that will take place during Season 4. The details of the challenge have unfortunately not been released yet.

Alternatively, the Vargo-S will also be made available for purchase upon its arrival. Gamers will be able to unlock a Blueprint for the gun via a store bundle purchase.

Of the new weapons announced, the new Vargo-S won’t be available right on launch but will instead be unlockable during the season itself. While an exact date on when it will be available hasn’t been set, odds are the Vargo-S will be made available around the halfway point of the season.

New weapons in Season 4: Marco 5 SMG (Launch)

UGM-8 LMG (Launch)

Push Dagger (Launch Window)

Vargo-S (In-Season) pic.twitter.com/vKSzqrhp1t — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) June 16, 2022

The Vargo-S is not the only weapon coming to Warzone & Vanguard. At launch, players will have access to the Macro 5 SMG and UGM-8 LMG. The Push Dagger will also be unlockable in Season 4 but will come later in the season like the Vargo-S.

With all this new content coming, we’ll have to wait and see which new weapons players are drawn to and if any of the new guns become new crowd favorites.