JGOD explains how Serpentine perk could be OP in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded

Warzone specialist and YouTuber JGOD has explained the only way in which the perk Serpentine can be ‘broken’ in the CoD battle royale, dispelling rumors that it is completely overpowered in Season 3 Reloaded.

One of the main innovations of Call of Duty: Warzone was conflating multiple titles’ content in one place. As a result, perks, weapons, and equipment from Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War, and Vanguard are all available in the battle royale.

Season 3 Reloaded also dropped on May 25, bringing with it a new perk in the form of Serpentine. As it works in Vanguard, Serpentine reduces incoming damage from bullets, fire, and explosives by 20%, so long as the user is sprinting.

Initial reactions were mixed, with some denouncing Serpentine as overpowered because of the hefty reduction in damage it offers. However, adding to counter-currents is JGOD, who explained in a June 1 YouTube video that it is only really “broken” in one scenario.

Firstly, Serpentine is in the Perk 1 category, which already has a host of strong options like EOD, Double Time, and Cold-Blooded. Secondly, the Serpentine damage reduction only applies to base health and not Armor Plates.

As a result, it’s only at its most effective in Iron Trials (which is not currently in Warzone, but does seem likely to return in the future): “Personally I think there’s almost no reason to use Serpentine in the current mode… I think where it will be very powerful and could even be meta is within Iron Trials where you get an extra bit of health.”

Iron Trials players get extra health (up to 250), meaning Serpentine will allow them to take an extra 2 or 3 bullets while sprinting, rather than one extra bullet in normal modes.

Unfortunately, Iron Trials is a LTM and comes and goes from Warzone as per Raven’s wishes. We’re certain it will return soon and, when it does, drop in with Serpentine and tank those extra enemy shots.