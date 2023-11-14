“Overpowered” Modern Warfare 3 loadout turns burst Assault Rifle into full-auto demon
This Assault Rifle loadout could be set to “take over” Modern Warfare 3 in short order thanks to a clever setting change that turns your burst rifles into fully automatic monsters.
With millions of players around the world all jumping into the annual CoD grind once again, it’s that time of the year when everyone is trying to get ahead of the curve. Be it through genius gameplay tactics or next-level loadouts, players are always looking for the early edge.
Seemingly raising the bar just days after launch, CoD content creator ‘FourEyes’ may have just uncovered the most powerful Assault Rifle loadout yet. One that hinges on a crucial change to one hidden setting in the game’s menus.
So if you’re looking to dominate Modern Warfare 3, at least until possible nerfs shut down your momentum, here’s the DG-58 loadout you need to top the scoreboards in every lobby.
‘Game breaking’ Modern Warfare 3 Assault Rifle loadout
Described as “the most broken, overpowered” weapon CoD has seen in years, the YouTuber ran through how they turned a mediocre burst weapon into perhaps Modern Warfare 3’s strongest pick.
Selecting the DG-58 Assault Rifle, they morph this three-round burst weapon into what’s effectively a fully automatic AR with one simple tweak in the menus.
Simply head into the game’s settings and navigate to your input of choice, either Keyboard & Mouse or Controller. From there, head to the Gameplay column, scroll down to Combat Behaviours, and then enter the Combat Advanced Settings screen. Here you’ll see the option for ‘Manual Fire Behaviour.’ Switch this to the ‘Hold’ option to do the trick.
Now when firing a burst weapon of any kind, simply holding down the trigger will continuously fire out rounds from the gun. This means you can instead focus your attention on being more accurate, rather than having to manually time your shots.
For a quick breakdown, here’s how to change the settings in Modern Warfare 3:
- Enter the Modern Warfare 3 settings menu
- Navigate to your input (Keyboard & Mouse or Controller)
- Head to the Gameplay column
- Scroll down to the Combat Behaviours section
- Enter the Combat Advanced Settings screen
- Toggle the Manual Fire Behaviour setting to ‘Hold’
And for the full DG-58 loadout, be sure to use the following attachments as shared by FourEyes on YouTube.
- DG-56 LS18 Barrel
- MK. 3 Reflector Optic
- Soldier Pro Padded Stock
- SL Skeletal Vertical Underbarrel
- Shadowstrike Support Muzzle
By changing this option and equipping the attachments listed above, you should be melting enemies in no time with “pinpoint accuracy.”
If you’re just dropping in, be sure to brush up on some of our other MW3 guides below:
Best Modern Warfare 3 AR class loadouts | How to slide cancel in Modern Warfare 3 | Best controller settings in Modern Warfare 3 | All maps & modes | How to play Modern Warfare 3 at 120 FPS on PS5 | Modern Warfare 3 TTK | Campaign mission list | How to fix packet burst