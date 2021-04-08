New no-glint Kar98k loadout takes over Warzone after update 'breaks' optics - Dexerto

The most recent update to hit both Warzone and Black Ops Cold War completely broke a number of attachments. Here’s how you can dominate with a no-glint Kar98k loadout, thanks to a breakdown from YouTuber JGOD.

With the latest Warzone and BOCW updates, various aspects of the game have been impacted. From stealth nerfs that didn’t make the patch notes to the return of the game-breaking stim glitch once again, the tail end of Season 2 has been on a rough stretch.

Now, players have noticed yet another issue as certain weapon attachments are no longer working as intended. For Sniper Rifles across the board, there is now a way to eliminate glint.

Without glint, enemies simply aren’t able to spot you from a distance. Whenever you scope in, you’ll be completely unnoticeable. This applies “not just for multiplayer, but also in Warzone,” JGOD explained in a new YouTube upload. Here’s a devastating Kar98k loadout to take advantage of the broken attachments.

Broken Kar98k Warzone loadout without glint

As far as the Kar98k goes, you could already create a number of powerful loadouts with this Sniper. But thanks to the new bug, they just got even stronger.

All you need to do is equip a Variable Zoom Scope. In doing so, glint will magically be a thing of the past. While you might be scoping in a tad slower than usual, removing glint will give you an absurd advantage in combat.

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: Singuard Custom 27.6

Optic: Variable Zoom Scope

Stock: FTAC Sport Comb

Perk: Sleight of Hand

This works across the board. So long as you select this Optic on any Sniper, “it will have no glint,” JGOD confirmed after testing every weapon.

“They won’t know where you’re shooting from. It’s broken. That’s not the way it should be.”

Obviously, there’s a good chance developers will be rushing to fix this glaring issue. For the time being, however, just about every Warzone and BOCW sniper class could be taking advantage. Expect to face ample frustration as you’re killed seemingly out of nowhere time and time again.

Without being able to detect an enemy across the map, you’ll be running out blind. This Kar98k setup is one way to can fight back and have the no-glint bug on your side as well.

If you’re looking for even more options with the Kar98k, be sure to check out our in-depth guide on the best loadouts.