How to unlock ZRG Sniper Rifle in Warzone & Black Ops Cold War - Dexerto

The upcoming ZRG 20mm Sniper Rifle is almost upon us in both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. Here’s how you’ll be unlocking the new weapon as soon as at arrives.

At the launch of Treyarch’s latest title, there were just three Sniper Rifles at your disposal. After almost five months though, a fourth addition is finally on the horizon.

The ZRG 20mm was unveiled as part of the Season 2 roadmap back in February. While anticipation has been building ever since, the weapon is still without a release date. With Season 3 just weeks away, however, it’s safe to assume the new sniper will be in our hands shortly.

Whether you’re a Warzone player or just jumping into some casual BOCW multiplayer, the gun will be available across both titles. Thanks to some early leaks, we know just how you’ll be able to get your hands on the sniper.

Unlocking the ZRG 20mm in Black Ops Cold War & Warzone

No different from a vast majority of recent weapons in Call of Duty, this new sniper needs to be earned. In order to unlock it, there’s a specific task at hand, according to leaks from CoD insider ‘TailsDoll553.’

As soon as the weapon is live, you’ll supposedly need to secure two Longshot medals in 15 different matches. This means wide-open spaces are essential as you push to unlock the weapon.

Longshot medals shouldn’t be much of a challenge if you’re playing the right way. Perhaps the simplest means of ticking this one off is to jump into a Hardcore playlist. Pesky hitmarkers won’t bother you here as every single shot will guarantee one-hit kills. Line up your sniper or assault rifle from across the map and you’ll be knocking down two foes per game with ease.

If you’re sticking exclusively to Warzone, try playing in a respawn-friendly mode, rather than a traditional battle royale playlist. This will save you time loading into a new lobby with each attempt.

Obviously, things could change before the weapon actually makes it into the game. So do take this challenge with a grain of salt for the time being.

We’ll be sure to keep you up to speed once the ZRG 20mm sniper is released.