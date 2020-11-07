NICKMERCS & TimTheTatMan create a Warzone army of stream snipers - Dexerto

Another massive Warzone event is heating up as popular content creator and battle royale champion Jordan ‘HusKerrs’ Thomas’ HusKerrs Howl tournament is nearing it’s $300,000 final.

After making history as the first player to pass six figures in Warzone winnings, it’s only fitting that HusKerrs’ event comes with the biggest prize pool yet. A whopping $300,000 is up for grabs over the course of two weeks, and we’re only one qualifier away from the final of the event.

Duos have been dropping into Verdansk across multiple weeks in order to qualify for the Finals. Additionally, there was also a special one-off Zombie Trios section to get things going before the Duos competition really begins.

Here’s everything you need to know about the HusKerrs Howl Warzone event, including the November 6 qualifier, previous qualifiers and how you can tune in to catch all of the action.

Excited to announce the HusKerrs' Howl multiday Warzone competition! HUGE prize pool of $300k, with a special Zombie event on Oct. 30th. Tune in at 1pm PDT on Oct. 30th, 31st, and Nov. 5th, 6th, and 7th! Check out my stream or https://t.co/Yw7KN3w3iF pic.twitter.com/Q0wAKXsEJc — NRG HusKerrs (@HusKerrs) October 28, 2020

How to watch HusKerrs Howl Grand Finals on November 7

The final day of action, $150,000 on the line. The host, HusKerrs, is confident that he and his duo, Symfuhny, can take the crown after two disappointing performances, but Aydan and Zlaner are on a hot streak like no other.

Below, you’ll find a stream embedded for the finale from the Huskerrs Howl channel itself. But, you can be sure to check out your preffered contestants’ streams as well, where they’ll be showing their own POV.

Per the official schedule, matches are set to kick off at 1pm PT (4pm ET / 9pm GMT) on November 7.

HusKerrs Howl Grand Final duos & bracket

In the final qualifying tournament of HusKerrs Howl, we see much of the same teams we’ve seen in previous qualifiers, albeit with a slightly smaller field, and you should check out the bracket below for the tournament to see where your favorite streamers are likely to end up and how the field progresses.

Here are the teams playing in the HusKerrs Howl Grand Finals:

Zlaner & Aydan

Tommey & Rated

SuperEvan & DiazBiffle

HusKerrs & Symfuhny

Bobbypoff & Crimsix

TeePee & Crowder

Dashy & Almxnd

Repullze & Priestahh

HusKerrs Howl Qualifier #3 results

Aydan and Zlaner are easily the hottest duo in Warzone right now. They’re just so hot right now.

After blazing through the competition in the first Qualifier, they returned for the third, after not needing to play in the second, and quickly scorched their way to another $30k victory. Their place in the Grand Finals was already secured, but that didn’t stop the high IQ, electric-beam duo from racking up kills and wins to ensure fiery momentum going into the final day.

$300K HusKerrs Howl Duos Tournament 1st:@aydan K/D 5.39

Avg Kills 14

Avg Damage 5,118

Total Kills 124@ZLanerOFFICIAL K/D 10.38

Avg Kills 15

Avg Damage 6,136

Total Kills 135 Total Team Kills 259 — In The Zone (@InTheZoneStats_) November 7, 2020

The fearsome new duo didn’t drop a single match in the Qualifier and piled up 259 team kills through all four rounds of the competition. While Aydan piled up a nutty 5.39 K/D with 14 average kills, it was Zlaner whose impeccable play continued to astound fans of Verdansk action. On the day, he pulled off an absurd 10.38 K/D with 15 average kills.

Placement Team Prize 1st Aydan & Zlaner $30,000 2nd TeePee & Crowder $5,000 + Spot in the Finals 3rd Tommey & Rated – 4th SuperEvan & DiazBiffle – 5th Repullze & Priestahh – 6th Scump & Formal – 7th Merk & Maven – 8th Swagg & Booya –

HusKerrs Howl Qualifier #2 results

For the second qualifying event, only eight Duos were lined up to earn a spot in the finals. Every single player in this round of action came straight from the first qualifier, there were no new duos dropping in. While the foes might have been familiar, results were as unpredictable as ever.

After coming up close in the first round, HusKerrs himself failed to win a single round with his partner Symfuhny. Similarly, IcemanIsaac & exzachtt were also knocked out in the very first round. However, things turned around for Duos that couldn’t quite keep up in the first qualifier.

After placing 13th and 7th respectively, Bobbypoff & Crimsix met Dashy & Almxnd in the grand finals. It was a close affair after a first outing earlier in the day. The same winners pushed through both rounds though as Bobbypoff & Crimsix proved too strong.

Placement Team Prize 1st Bobbypoff & Crimsix $20,000 + Spot in the Finals 2nd Dashy & Almxnd $10,000 + Spot in the Finals 3rd DougisRaw & Ricky – 4th Tfue & Destroy – 5th LuckyChamu & JoeWoe – 6th DadBodGaming & PickNickBasket – 7th IcemanIsaac & exzachtt – 8th Symfuhny & HusKerrs –

HusKerrs Howl Qualifier #1 results

With the event shifting to Duos competition, teams came out firing on all cylinders for the first qualifier. HusKerrs Howl boasts the biggest prize pool to date so every single round matters more than ever before. Certain players found their groove early on and swept right through their opponents in the opening round. The likes of Maven & Merk, Tfue & Destroy, and even TeePee & Crowder were all knocked out of the running early on.

Veteran Warzone competitors proved themselves once again in this first qualifier, however. From Tommey & Rated to Symfuhny and HusKerrs himself, everyone was gunning for the all-important top three. In his very own event, HusKerrs came extremely close to clinching a spot in the finals. He finished in fourth place, just one spot away from punching his ticket alongside Symfuhny.

Ultimately, the first qualifying event came down to a heated standoff between the Duos of Tommey & Rated and Zlaner & Aydan. It didn’t take long to determine the overall winner though, as Zlaner & Aydan played their best games yet and cruised through to a 3-0 win.

Placement Team Prize 1st Zlaner & Aydan $30,000 + Spot in the Finals 2nd Tommey & Rated Spot in the Finals 3rd SuperEvan & Diazbiffle Spot in the Finals 4th Symfuhny & HusKerrs $5,000 5th IcemanIsaac & exzachtt – 6th Repullze & Priestahh – 7th Dashy & Almxnd – 8th Scump & FormaL – 9th DadBodGaming & PickNickBasket – 10th DougisRaw & Ricky – 11th Swagg & Booya – 12th TeePee & Crowder – 13th Bobbypoff & Crimsix – 14th LuckyChamu & JoeWoe – 15th Maven & Merk – 16th Tfue & Destroy –

HusKerrs Howl Zombie Royale results

For this opening portion of the event, Trios were dropping into the limited-time Zombie Royale playlist. With Verdansk pitch black and powerful Zombies all over the map, it was certainly one of the more unique challenges to date. All of the expected names were involved, though given the unique format of this competition, teams weren’t limited by a KD cap of any kind.

Destroy, Tfue and Zlaner ended up taking home the $30k prize, beating the team of Aydan, SuperEvan and Rated in the final.

Placement Team Prize 1st Destroy, Tfue, & Zlaner $30,000 2nd Aydan, SuperEvan, & Rated – 3rd HusKerrs, Symfuhny, & Tommey – 4th IcemanIsaac, Rallied, & FeLo – 5th FormaL, Scump, & Ricky – 6th TeePee, Dougisraw, & Unrational – 7th Priestahh, Swagg, & Booya – 8th TimTheTatman, aHTracT12, & Frozone – 9th Bobby, Crimsix, & Censor – 10th DadBodGaming, PickNickBasket, & Oakleyboiii – 11th DiazBiffle, Repullze, & LuckyChamu – 12th Merk, Maven, & Crowder –

HusKerrs Howl Warzone event format

This particular Warzone competition is for Duos only and will feature a double-elimination bracket. 16 teams will be dropping in for the first day of action. They will go head to head until the very end with only the Top 3 qualifying for the Finals.

For the final two days of the qualifiers, only eight duos will be playing. From here, the Top 2 make it into the Finals. This makes seven Duos so HusKerrs will be taking the eighth and final spot.

As teams are going head to head, the Duo with the highest point total in each matchup will advance. No different from most Warzone events, teams will be awarded one point per elimination. There’s currently no telling how many points will be awarded for higher placements in each match.

Stay tuned over the coming days for full recaps and results as the action gets underway. Big names such as Symfuhny, Aydan, and TeePee are all expected for the event. So it’s sure to be an intense tournament.