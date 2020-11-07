NICKMERCS & TimTheTatMan create a Warzone army of stream snipers - Dexerto

In a social experiment for the ages, superstar streamers NICKMERCS and TimTheTatMan capitalized on their clout to create the biggest army of Warzone stream snipers and teamers to ever grace Verdansk.
Gamers, especially of the battle royale variety, do not like stream snipers and they do not like teamers. Countless popular Warzone streamers have decried the former, whether after being somehow hunted down and killed during a tournament or simply during a casual session with their friends.
But NICKMERCS and TimTheTatMan have seemingly done the impossible by turning stream snipers and an inclination to team into a positive, as they united their massive followings to solidify an army.
The two streamers, who boast a combined 10.2 million followers on Twitch, told their audiences to wear a unified Operator skin and meet at Airport in a game of Duos. The results were incredible, as dozens of players from the game’s lobby joined in, establishing peace among themselves and gallivanting toward unfriendlies.
Unsurprisingly, leading a mass of muted unknowns is a difficult affair and the two streamers sometimes struggled to iron out the delicate balances inherent to leadership.
With great power comes great responsibility and, at one particularly chaotic moment, NICKMERCS unknowingly, irresponsibly sacrificed his soldiers when trying to establish a vehicular convoy.
But losing some fallen comrades didn’t stop the fun from continuing, as Nick once counted out a platoon of their army, reaching a solid 26 soldiers before encountering a hostile.
And, as one would expect from a streamer army, the group simply erased the enemy combatant within seconds while dropping armor for their two leaders at the same time.
Overall, it was a tremendous, positive experience in which the two streaming superstars proved the power of stream snipers can be harnessed for good content. The two led their group all the way until one of the final circles.
With around 10 teams left, the convoy made its way up a stairwell in Stadium, crouched and down to a group of about seven final soldiers. Then, in a shocking twist of fate, a hostile pretended they were part of the group and joined them at the top of the stairs, crouching as if they were friendly.
When the two streamers realized this imposer was wearing the wrong skin and could have been hostile, it was too late. An ambush was sprung and the entire unit was obliterated, securing fourth place and, more importantly, a dramatic ending to an elaborate storyline.
While this giant army somehow didn’t end up winning Nick and Tim the game, the overall result was highly entertaining for the 100,000+ combined viewers between the two streams.
All this said, however, the two Twitch stars might want to be a bit more careful organizing such get-togethers in-game, so to not invoke the wrath of Activision for essentially breaking the rules when it comes to teaming with enemy players.
Another massive Warzone event is heating up as popular content creator and battle royale champion Jordan ‘HusKerrs’ Thomas’ HusKerrs Howl tournament is nearing it’s $300,000 final.
After making history as the first player to pass six figures in Warzone winnings, it’s only fitting that HusKerrs’ event comes with the biggest prize pool yet. A whopping $300,000 is up for grabs over the course of two weeks, and we’re only one qualifier away from the final of the event.
Duos have been dropping into Verdansk across multiple weeks in order to qualify for the Finals. Additionally, there was also a special one-off Zombie Trios section to get things going before the Duos competition really begins.
Here’s everything you need to know about the HusKerrs Howl Warzone event, including the November 6 qualifier, previous qualifiers and how you can tune in to catch all of the action.
Excited to announce the HusKerrs' Howl multiday Warzone competition! HUGE prize pool of $300k, with a special Zombie event on Oct. 30th.
How to watch HusKerrs Howl Grand Finals on November 7
The final day of action, $150,000 on the line. The host, HusKerrs, is confident that he and his duo, Symfuhny, can take the crown after two disappointing performances, but Aydan and Zlaner are on a hot streak like no other.
Below, you’ll find a stream embedded for the finale from the Huskerrs Howl channel itself. But, you can be sure to check out your preffered contestants’ streams as well, where they’ll be showing their own POV.
Per the official schedule, matches are set to kick off at 1pm PT (4pm ET / 9pm GMT) on November 7.
HusKerrs Howl Grand Final duos & bracket
In the final qualifying tournament of HusKerrs Howl, we see much of the same teams we’ve seen in previous qualifiers, albeit with a slightly smaller field, and you should check out the bracket below for the tournament to see where your favorite streamers are likely to end up and how the field progresses.
Here are the teams playing in the HusKerrs Howl Grand Finals:
Zlaner & Aydan
Tommey & Rated
SuperEvan & DiazBiffle
HusKerrs & Symfuhny
Bobbypoff & Crimsix
TeePee & Crowder
Dashy & Almxnd
Repullze & Priestahh
HusKerrs Howl Qualifier #3 results
Aydan and Zlaner are easily the hottest duo in Warzone right now. They’re just so hot right now.
After blazing through the competition in the first Qualifier, they returned for the third, after not needing to play in the second, and quickly scorched their way to another $30k victory. Their place in the Grand Finals was already secured, but that didn’t stop the high IQ, electric-beam duo from racking up kills and wins to ensure fiery momentum going into the final day.
The fearsome new duo didn’t drop a single match in the Qualifier and piled up 259 team kills through all four rounds of the competition. While Aydan piled up a nutty 5.39 K/D with 14 average kills, it was Zlaner whose impeccable play continued to astound fans of Verdansk action. On the day, he pulled off an absurd 10.38 K/D with 15 average kills.
Placement
Team
Prize
1st
Aydan & Zlaner
$30,000
2nd
TeePee & Crowder
$5,000 + Spot in the Finals
3rd
Tommey & Rated
–
4th
SuperEvan & DiazBiffle
–
5th
Repullze & Priestahh
–
6th
Scump & Formal
–
7th
Merk & Maven
–
8th
Swagg & Booya
–
HusKerrs Howl Qualifier #2 results
For the second qualifying event, only eight Duos were lined up to earn a spot in the finals. Every single player in this round of action came straight from the first qualifier, there were no new duos dropping in. While the foes might have been familiar, results were as unpredictable as ever.
The top Warzone competitors have taken to Verdansk to get the better of one another in kill-race matches.
After coming up close in the first round, HusKerrs himself failed to win a single round with his partner Symfuhny. Similarly, IcemanIsaac & exzachtt were also knocked out in the very first round. However, things turned around for Duos that couldn’t quite keep up in the first qualifier.
After placing 13th and 7th respectively, Bobbypoff & Crimsix met Dashy & Almxnd in the grand finals. It was a close affair after a first outing earlier in the day. The same winners pushed through both rounds though as Bobbypoff & Crimsix proved too strong.
Placement
Team
Prize
1st
Bobbypoff & Crimsix
$20,000 + Spot in the Finals
2nd
Dashy & Almxnd
$10,000 + Spot in the Finals
3rd
DougisRaw & Ricky
–
4th
Tfue & Destroy
–
5th
LuckyChamu & JoeWoe
–
6th
DadBodGaming & PickNickBasket
–
7th
IcemanIsaac & exzachtt
–
8th
Symfuhny & HusKerrs
–
HusKerrs Howl Qualifier #1 results
With the event shifting to Duos competition, teams came out firing on all cylinders for the first qualifier. HusKerrs Howl boasts the biggest prize pool to date so every single round matters more than ever before. Certain players found their groove early on and swept right through their opponents in the opening round. The likes of Maven & Merk, Tfue & Destroy, and even TeePee & Crowder were all knocked out of the running early on.
Veteran Warzone competitors proved themselves once again in this first qualifier, however. From Tommey & Rated to Symfuhny and HusKerrs himself, everyone was gunning for the all-important top three. In his very own event, HusKerrs came extremely close to clinching a spot in the finals. He finished in fourth place, just one spot away from punching his ticket alongside Symfuhny.
Ultimately, the first qualifying event came down to a heated standoff between the Duos of Tommey & Rated and Zlaner & Aydan. It didn’t take long to determine the overall winner though, as Zlaner & Aydan played their best games yet and cruised through to a 3-0 win.
Placement
Team
Prize
1st
Zlaner & Aydan
$30,000 + Spot in the Finals
2nd
Tommey & Rated
Spot in the Finals
3rd
SuperEvan & Diazbiffle
Spot in the Finals
4th
Symfuhny & HusKerrs
$5,000
5th
IcemanIsaac & exzachtt
–
6th
Repullze & Priestahh
–
7th
Dashy & Almxnd
–
8th
Scump & FormaL
–
9th
DadBodGaming & PickNickBasket
–
10th
DougisRaw & Ricky
–
11th
Swagg & Booya
–
12th
TeePee & Crowder
–
13th
Bobbypoff & Crimsix
–
14th
LuckyChamu & JoeWoe
–
15th
Maven & Merk
–
16th
Tfue & Destroy
–
HusKerrs Howl Zombie Royale results
For this opening portion of the event, Trios were dropping into the limited-time Zombie Royale playlist. With Verdansk pitch black and powerful Zombies all over the map, it was certainly one of the more unique challenges to date. All of the expected names were involved, though given the unique format of this competition, teams weren’t limited by a KD cap of any kind.
Destroy, Tfue and Zlaner ended up taking home the $30k prize, beating the team of Aydan, SuperEvan and Rated in the final.
Placement
Team
Prize
1st
Destroy, Tfue, & Zlaner
$30,000
2nd
Aydan, SuperEvan, & Rated
–
3rd
HusKerrs, Symfuhny, & Tommey
–
4th
IcemanIsaac, Rallied, & FeLo
–
5th
FormaL, Scump, & Ricky
–
6th
TeePee, Dougisraw, & Unrational
–
7th
Priestahh, Swagg, & Booya
–
8th
TimTheTatman, aHTracT12, & Frozone
–
9th
Bobby, Crimsix, & Censor
–
10th
DadBodGaming, PickNickBasket, & Oakleyboiii
–
11th
DiazBiffle, Repullze, & LuckyChamu
–
12th
Merk, Maven, & Crowder
–
HusKerrs Howl Warzone event format
This particular competition is for Duos only.
This particular Warzone competition is for Duos only and will feature a double-elimination bracket. 16 teams will be dropping in for the first day of action. They will go head to head until the very end with only the Top 3 qualifying for the Finals.
For the final two days of the qualifiers, only eight duos will be playing. From here, the Top 2 make it into the Finals. This makes seven Duos so HusKerrs will be taking the eighth and final spot.
As teams are going head to head, the Duo with the highest point total in each matchup will advance. No different from most Warzone events, teams will be awarded one point per elimination. There’s currently no telling how many points will be awarded for higher placements in each match.
Stay tuned over the coming days for full recaps and results as the action gets underway. Big names such as Symfuhny, Aydan, and TeePee are all expected for the event. So it’s sure to be an intense tournament.