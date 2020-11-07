 Warzone star Aydan tells the LA Thieves why they need to pick him up - Dexerto
Logo
Call of Duty

Warzone star Aydan tells the LA Thieves why they need to pick him up

Published: 7/Nov/2020 1:52

by Theo Salaun
Twitter, @Aydan / Los Angeles Thieves

Share

100 Thieves Warzone

One of the world’s greatest Warzone players, Aydan ‘aydan’ Conrad, has hit up 100 Thieves and explained why he needs to be an absolute priority to round out their new Los Angeles Thieves Call of Duty League roster. 

Aydan is, without a doubt, a legendary Warzone player. The game has only been out since March 2020, but the former Fortnite magician has been dominating Verdansk and built up a name among Call of Duty fans while fattening his wallet.

After running CoD games back in the day before turning to a professional Fortnite career, the beatboxing, head-clicking maestro has earned a whopping $79,104 from Warzone tournaments. This makes him the second-highest competitive earner in the game, right behind HusKerrs, and a tremendous prospect.

After 100T announced their LA Thieves CDL team, Aydan was quick to get in the mix and congratulate them along with a pitch for why he should be the team’s final player. Although the video was made for the laughs, his candidacy for their Warzone team might be for real.

First, Aydan is wholesome and lets 100T know how happy he is for them to have locked in their CDL spot. Next, he gets into why they need to consider him for a roster spot.

“You guys are missing out if you don’t pick me up on your team … I scrim probably 27 hours a day, my energy’s just unmatched, my shot is electric, and you guys are never going to find another guy like me.”

As far as sales pitches go, Aydan’s is worthy of its own Mad Men spin-off series. The guys lets him game speak and then, with synergy multibillionaire corporations would be proud of, speaks about his game. 100T loves content and high-tier gameplay, a blend that Aydan consistently delivers. 

On the same day 100T announced the LA Thieves, Nadeshot also confirmed that the organization would be building the first-ever esports team dedicated specifically to Warzone.

While he was hesitant to mention names for the roster, he did indicate that they “want to build one of the greatest Warzone teams that you’ll ever witness.”

If that’s the goal, then Aydan is on a short list of premier players who could be signed. While HusKerrs is signed to NRG, Aydan is currently a free agent and seemingly available for service.

aydan warzone
Twitter, @Aydan
This guy smacks your squad on Verdansk, what do you do?

The other name most popularly linked to the brand would be Symfuhny, who would be an excellent candidate to join as he and Aydan would form a tremendous duo as franchise cornerstones. 

It’s unclear what that would mean for Sym’s regular duo streams with HusKerrs, but 100T just might be able to lock things in if they’re willing to sell the allure of Verdansk supremacy.

Call of Duty

Clayster reveals cheeky reason why Crimsix changed name to C6

Published: 7/Nov/2020 0:26

by Theo Salaun
Twitter, @Crimsix / Infinity Ward / Call of Duty League

Share

Call of Duty League Crimsix dallas empire

Ian ‘Crimsix’ Porter changed his gamer tag for the inaugural Call of Duty League season and, now, his former Dallas Empire teammate, James ‘Clayster’ Eubanks has revealed the stealthy reasoning behind the change.

When Crimsix isn’t exploring the night with a pair of $22,000 night vision goggles, he is racking the deepest wrinkles of his brain for ways to outmaneuver and outdo the competition. Back in 2019, the Call of Duty legend apparently came up with one such way to stealthily finesse his opponents: by changing his name.

Crimsix has been competing in professional Call of Duty since 2008, under the tags of Crimsix and ECLIPSE. But ahead of the first CDL season with his new Empire roster, Porter made a surprising decision and changed his tag from ‘Crimsix’ to a succinct ‘C6.’

Some thought it was because the multi-time CoD champion wanted to distance himself from an OpTic Gaming team whose ending was as dramatic as its dynasty was dominant. Others may have thought his 27-year-old thumbs simply wanted to lessen the amount of typing required for his name.

But the truth has been revealed: Crimsix wanted to gain a competitive edge by making his name harder for enemies to see.

clayster crimsix name change
Reddit
Clayster explaining the C6 name change on Reddit.

While Clayster and the Empire were obviously reluctant to give up any strategies during their championship run, the season is over and the team is somewhat disbanded, so circumstances have changed. Now, the truth, like a turtle’s head from its shell, has come out.

As Clayster explained on Reddit, Crimsix’s decision was no sentimental fluke, but a stealthy tactic: “Porter specifically made his name ‘C6’ so it was smaller his red name tag was harder to see through smoke, bushes, etc.”

As for Crim’s response, he has remained somewhat vague, but referenced the size of his head — which apparently houses a sizable cranium.

Look, it’s 2020 and the central tenet of the internet, especially this year, is that you can’t believe everything you read. Maybe this was simply an aesthetic decision by Crimsix, but one has to remember that this is a guy who celebrated being the first console esports player to earn $1 million by buying night vision goggles.

The man lives and breathes stealth, and we all know that he is equally nourished by CoD success. As such, it would be no surprise if some added in-game sneakiness would prompt him to shorten his iconic gamer tag.