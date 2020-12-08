Logo
Call of Duty

NICKMERCS pleads with Warzone devs to fix “worst glitch ever”

Published: 8/Dec/2020 16:35

by James Busby
Activision / Infinity Ward

Share

NICKMERCS Warzone

The ever-popular Call of Duty content creator Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has given his views on the unlimited Juggernaut exploit that is currently running rampant across Warzone. 

NICKMERCS has been pretty vocal when it comes to the current state of Warzone lobbies, especially voicing his concerns for the ongoing hacking problem and lackluster map changes. While his loadout guides have undoubtedly impacted the meta, it’s also hoped that his recent video will help highlight how broken the latest glitch is. 

Juggernauts have gained a lot of notoriety ever since their introduction, but a duplication glitch has since made things even worse.

Not only is killing one Juggernaut incredibly difficult, but it’s also pretty much impossible when a whole squad is kitted out with them. 

Juggernaut
Activision / Infinity Ward
It’s hard enough taking down one juggernaut, let alone a whole squad of them.

The unlimited Juggernaut glitch is incredibly easy to exploit and it’s not uncommon to see multiple squads using this trick to grab an easy win. Of course, this has led to a lot of frustrations in the Warzone community, with many players refusing to play until the matter is fixed. 

“This is the worst glitch we’ve ever seen in Warzone so far,” NICKMERCS states. “I mean, you thought the gun glitch was bad, nah, this is way worse. They’ve gotta get on this.” While there have been numerous glitches in Warzone since its launch, the current infinite juggernaut glitch is one that is really making waves in the community for its game-breaking potential. 

While hackers and the infamous wall glitch continue to plague the game, it’s the unlimited Juggernaut suit spawns that are really making the headlines. This is partly down to how easy it is to replicate. In order to use this glitch to their advantage, players only need to have a killstreak and Juggernaut drop.  

Once these two items have been acquired, it’s just a case of activating the Juggernaut while picking up the killstreak at the same time. If timed right, you’ll be able to duplicate the Juggernaut suit. This has resulted in numerous squads running around Verdansk with the most devastating streak in the game. 

“We’ve had a problem with Activision dragging their feet, taking their damn time in the past – so we’re hoping that this [patch] is a little speedy. This thing is pretty out of control man, every lobby that we go in, there’s a team of Juggernauts that you’re fighting.”

Activision has yet to make an official statement on this game-breaking glitch, but it’s hoped that they will put an end to the Juggernaut nightmare soon. 

Call of Duty

Black Ops Cold War Season 1 Warzone weapons leaked in-game

Published: 8/Dec/2020 12:59 Updated: 8/Dec/2020 15:11

by Alex Garton
Treyarch/Activision

Share

Black Ops Cold War Warzone

Three mystery weapons have appeared in Black Ops Cold War ahead of Season 1 of Warzone.

The integration between the latest Call of Duty game and Warzone is without a doubt the biggest update this year. It’s expected to bring a range of new content including map changes, new operators, and of course, new weapons.

Call of Duty fans were looking forward to jumping into the Season 1 update on December 10. However, an unexpected delay from Activision pushed it back to December 16. The decision to delay was made to ensure the final product is polished and ready for release day.

By the looks of it, features for the new Season are already being added into the game files of Cold War. Three new weapons have been discovered in the Combat Record ready for release on December 16.

Treyarch/Activision
Significant map changes are expected with the BOCW Warzone update.

Two new weapons leaked in Cold War Combat Record

According to Call of Duty Tracker on Twitter, three new weapons have been added to the Combat Record and Calling Cards in Cold War’s latest update. This has potentially leaked the new weapons coming in Season 1 to fans ahead of December 16.

The new weapons are the Groza Assault Rifle, MAC-10 Submachine Gun, and the Streetsweeper Shotgun.

It’s worth noting each of the respective weapon’s Mastery Calling Cards has also been added. Although this is considered a leak, it may be deliberate as it’s strange any player can check out these weapons in-game.

This is an extremely exciting leak as it gives us some examples of the new weapons we’ll be able to use in Warzone.

Fingers crossed the update releases on December 16 and it’s a polished gameplay experience fans can get stuck into.