Black Ops Cold War Season 1 Warzone weapons leaked in-game

Three mystery weapons have appeared in Black Ops Cold War ahead of Season 1 of Warzone.

The integration between the latest Call of Duty game and Warzone is without a doubt the biggest update this year. It’s expected to bring a range of new content including map changes, new operators, and of course, new weapons.

Call of Duty fans were looking forward to jumping into the Season 1 update on December 10. However, an unexpected delay from Activision pushed it back to December 16. The decision to delay was made to ensure the final product is polished and ready for release day.

By the looks of it, features for the new Season are already being added into the game files of Cold War. Three new weapons have been discovered in the Combat Record ready for release on December 16.

Two new weapons leaked in Cold War Combat Record

According to Call of Duty Tracker on Twitter, three new weapons have been added to the Combat Record and Calling Cards in Cold War’s latest update. This has potentially leaked the new weapons coming in Season 1 to fans ahead of December 16.

The new weapons are the Groza Assault Rifle, MAC-10 Submachine Gun, and the Streetsweeper Shotgun.

Two new weapons, the Groza Assault Rifle and MAC-10 Submachine Gun, can be found in the Combat Record following the latest game update. These are likely the weapons that we'll see in Season One of #BlackOpsColdWar!https://t.co/ieBd1dlabw pic.twitter.com/8SnRATHX5L — Call of Duty Tracker (@CODTracker) December 8, 2020

It’s worth noting each of the respective weapon’s Mastery Calling Cards has also been added. Although this is considered a leak, it may be deliberate as it’s strange any player can check out these weapons in-game.

Alongside the Groza and MAC-10, the Mastery Calling Card for the Streetsweeper Shotgun can also be found.https://t.co/ieBd1dlabw pic.twitter.com/yeZM7spkeJ — Call of Duty Tracker (@CODTracker) December 8, 2020

This is an extremely exciting leak as it gives us some examples of the new weapons we’ll be able to use in Warzone.

Fingers crossed the update releases on December 16 and it’s a polished gameplay experience fans can get stuck into.