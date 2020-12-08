Logo
Call of Duty

Black Ops Cold War Season 1 Warzone weapons leaked in-game

Published: 8/Dec/2020 12:59

by Alex Garton
Treyarch/Activision

Black Ops Cold War Warzone

Three mystery weapons have appeared in Black Ops Cold War ahead of Season 1 of Warzone.

The integration between the latest Call of Duty game and Warzone is without a doubt the biggest update this year. It’s expected to bring a range of new content including map changes, new operators, and of course, new weapons.

Call of Duty fans were looking forward to jumping into the Season 1 update on December 10. However, an unexpected delay from Activision pushed it back to December 16. The decision to delay was made to ensure the final product is polished and ready for release day.

By the looks of it, features for the new Season are already being added into the game files of Cold War. Three new weapons have been discovered in the Combat Record ready for release on December 16.

Treyarch/Activision
Significant map changes are expected with the BOCW Warzone update.

Two new weapons leaked in Cold War Combat Record

According to Call of Duty Tracker on Twitter, three new weapons have been added to the Combat Record and Calling Cards in Cold War’s latest update. This has potentially leaked the new weapons coming in Season 1 to fans ahead of December 16.

The new weapons are the Groza Assault Rifle, MAC-10 Submachine Gun, and the Streetsweeper Shotgun.

It’s worth noting each of the respective weapon’s Mastery Calling Cards has also been added. Although this is considered a leak, it may be deliberate as it’s strange any player can check out these weapons in-game.

This is an extremely exciting leak as it gives us some examples of the new weapons we’ll be able to use in Warzone.

Fingers crossed the update releases on December 16 and it’s a polished gameplay experience fans can get stuck into.

CoD Mobile devs confirm when Diamond camo will finally arrive

Published: 8/Dec/2020 11:35

by Connor Bennett
Diamond Camo in CoD Black Ops 4
Treyarch

Call of Duty Mobile

The Call of Duty Mobile devs have finally confirmed as to when we’ll see the long-awaited Diamond camo in-game, even hinting at what you’ll have to do to unlock it. 

In any Call of Duty game, grinding for weapon camos is a popular venture – especially as, in recent years, you’ve had to unlock every single camo in order to get some master design like Dark Matter or even Gold. 

In the case of CoD Mobile, the developers added the Damascus camo from Modern Warfare as one of the master camos back in Season 11, with the tease of a Diamond design also coming at some point. 

With each passing update, players have been pleading with the devs and asking when, oh when, will they finally release the additional master camo. And when Season 13 gets underway, it looks as if their calls will have finally been answered. 

Damascus camo in CoD Mobile
Activision
Damascus camo is in CoD Mobile, but Diamond isn’t.

During their December 7 community update, where they dropped some patch notes and revealed what they’ve got in store for the rest of Season 12, the questions about Diamond camo cropped up again. 

Responding to one asking if it was coming in Season 13, the devs said: “Yes! We’ll see if we can grab some shots of it to share in our next community update.”

Though this is the news some fans have been waiting for, others wanted more – including details on how you’ll be able to earn it. However, the devs didn’t have anything on the front, and added that they’ll “try to bring that information next week too.”

Comment from discussion COD_Mobile_Official’s comment from discussion "Call of Duty: Mobile – December 7th Update".

Obviously, the confirmation that the Diamond camo is finally arriving, after waiting for two seasons, is great news for camo grinders who might have thought it was being scrapped. 

We’ll just have to keep an eye on their future community updates to see if they do, finally, have the answers on how we’ll be able to unlock Diamond. Once they do, we’ll update our camo guide, which can be found here.