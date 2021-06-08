NICKMERCS claims Modern Warfare MP5 is "broken" in Warzone: Best MP5 loadout - Dexerto

Call of Duty Twitch streamer and content creator Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has unveiled his deadly Warzone loadout for the Modern Warfare MP5. Here are the attachments you need to equip to replicate his build.

Picking a weapon to use in Warzone Season 3 can be a challenge with so many powerful guns to choose from. While the clear top-tier picks are the Kilo and the AMAX, a lot of players are looking for an SMG to dominate at close quarters.

Although the best option may seem like the reliable MAC-10, NICKMERCS has suggested players go for the Modern Warfare MP5. This old-school weapon has been around this the start of Warzone and used to dominate the meta back in 2020.

Well, the fast-paced SMG is making a comeback in the Season 3 and Nick has got the perfect loadout to help you dominate with the gun.

NICKMERCS’ Modern Warfare MP5 Warzone class

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Merc Foregrip Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Stippled Grip Tape Stock: FTAC Collapsible

FTAC Collapsible Ammunition: 45 Rnd Mags

The goal of Nick’s MW MP5 loadout is to make an aggressive class that minimizes recoil and allows you to close the distance on your opponents.

For starters, the Merc Foregrip and the Stippled Grip Tape work together to bolster the weapon’s recoil and improve ADS time. This will ensure you always get the first shot off on your enemy and hopefully, come out on top in the gunfight.

Next, don’t forget to run the Monolithic Suppressor as it significantly increases the MP5’s damage range, giving you the ability to gun enemies down from a distance.

On top of this, it offers sound suppression which is key on Verdansk to remain undetected heading into the final circle.

Finally, Nick rounds off the loadout with the FTAC Collapsible to reduce the weapon’s ADS time further, and the 45 Rnd Mag so you can wipe out multiple enemies in a single clip.

So, there you have it, that’s Nick’s Modern Warfare MP5 loadout for Warzone.

Give the class setup a try in one of your games and see if you think the old-school SMG has the power to compete with the Bullfrog and the Mac-10.