How to watch Warzone Season 4 reveal: Summer Game Fest stream, schedule, more - Dexerto

Warzone Season 4 is right around the corner and our first glimpse comes at the 2021 Summer Game Fest. From when it all starts to where you can watch, here’s everything you need to know about the premiere.

Following on from Warzone’s biggest update yet is no small task but Season 4 is here to push the battle royale hype train along. After taking us to Verdansk ‘84 in Season 3, players are finally settled in and looking towards the future.

While teasers in-game or on social media usually point towards what’s next, that hasn’t been the case throughout the current season. We haven’t seen any easter eggs just yet, and that’s by design.

Warzone Season 4 is set for a major reveal at the 2021 Summer Game Fest. As one of the biggest gaming spectacles of the year, Activision is sure to have plenty of surprises in store for the grand unveiling. Here’s how you can tune in.

Warzone Season 4 reveal: Summer Game Fest schedule

The Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 premiere is taking place at this year’s Summer Game Fest. There are a number of big streams set for this fortnight-long event, but CoD fans are getting in on the fun right away.

Warzone’s Season 4 reveal comes during Summer Game Fest Kickoff on Thursday, June 10 at 11AM PT | 2PM ET. Geoff Keighley will be hosting the opening broadcast and providing our first look at the upcoming season.

Warzone Season 4 reveal: Summer Game Fest stream

The Summer Game Fest stream will be live on YouTube throughout the upcoming fortnight of reveals. Many of the biggest publishers have their own events set aside, though Activision will be part of the opening kickoff.

We’ve embedded the broadcast above so you can tune in directly when the Summer Game Fest starts on June 10.