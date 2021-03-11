How to get your Warzone Report for one year anniversary - Dexerto

Call of Duty is offering players a personalized report of their in-game stats to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Warzone. Here’s exactly how you can get your very own custom graphic.

Whether you’re a casual Warzone player or someone who takes the game incredibly seriously, everyone likes to keep track of their stats. From your KDA to the number of hours you’ve spent in-game, it’s interesting to keep tabs on how you’re performing in Verdansk.

Unfortunately, whether you check these stats in-game or on a third-party website, it’s difficult to show them off to your friends. Well, for Warzone’s one-year anniversary, Call of Duty is offering players a chance to get their very own personalized stats report.

Advertisement

How to get your Warzone Report

Luckily, Call of Duty has made it incredibly easy for players to pick up their very own Warzone Report. The graphic will display your kills, K/D ratio, deaths, hours played, wins and, total games played.

Read More: Best Pelington loadout for Warzone

So, it’s fair to say these reports offer a lot of information about your in-game performance over the past year. Here’s a step-by-step guide of how to get your own Warzone report below:

Log-in to your Twitter account. Head over to the official Call of Duty Twitter account. Scroll down until you find the #WarzoneReport tweet. Respond to the tweet with #WarzoneReport and your Gamertag. After a few seconds, the official account will reply with your very own Warzone Report graphic.

In case you’re struggling to find the Warzone Report tweet, you can find a direct link to it below.

One year of Warzone. Countless thrills. Celebrate the first year of dropping in by showing off your @CallofDuty #WarzoneReport. Tap below and tell us your Gamertag to earn your bragging rights. — Call of Duty 🧟 (@CallofDuty) March 6, 2021

Even if your Warzone stats aren’t top tier and your KDA needs some work, it’s still great to see it all in a report format.

Advertisement

Don’t be afraid to compare reports with your friends to see who has the most overall kills and best KDA. After all, if you can’t brag about your stats, what the point in keeping track of them?