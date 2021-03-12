How to use deadly JOKR Warzone launcher like a free killstreak - Dexerto

Call of Duty Warzone players have got a neat trick that lets them use the JOKR launcher almost like a free killstreak, and it’s pretty deadly in certain situations.

When Warzone was first revealed as a part of Call of Duty Modern Warfare, battle royale players were concerned by a number of things, but mostly how killstreaks would factor into things.

The streaks, which have to be bought from buy stations, can be the difference between winning and losing, but they aren’t needed in every game. You can outgun or outlast enemies just as well.

Over time, players have come up with ideas for different streaks and even used the environment of Verdansk for their own dastardly ideas. Now, they’ve got another one that is pretty deadly.

Unlike other ideas where players have used cars as C4 traps or dive-bombed with a Recon Drone, this one is pretty simple. You just need a JOKR launcher.

Some players might think that the JOKR only locks onto vehicles, but they’d be wrong. You can lock onto surfaces within a certain range too – which can be useful for taking down campers.

As Reddit user InGeorgeWeTrust shows, you can flush out an enemy with the Cluster Strike, and have the JOKR locked onto the location where they might retreat to. So, once they huddle up, you can fire a rocket that might be even more deadly than a Cluster Strike or Precision Airstrike.

As noted, this is a pretty situational tactic. You aren’t going to be able to use it across all of Verdansk, but it is worth knowing incase you find yourself in a similar situation to the Redditor.

Plus, if you didn’t know that the JOKR locks onto normal surfaces, now you do, and you can go and use that to great effect as well. Just make sure you get the timing right.