NFL player figures out perfect way to grind Warzone while preparing for 2021 season

Call of Duty: Warzone’s Season 5 is right around the corner, but so is the NFL 2021-22 season. Fortunately, Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon has crafted a setup to grind both at the same time.

Field of view (FOV) is a constant topic in Warzone, as console players wonder why they’re forced to see less of their screen than PC counterparts. American football players are similarly aware of FOV concerns, as their helmets protect their heads but obstruct their peripheral vision.

With Season 5 coming up in a few days, the Packers’ sophomore RB Dillon is spending his recovery time in Verdansk. But he’s also taken the “no days off” mantra up a notch, simultaneously preparing for pro football while in the battle royale.

Advertisement

As Dillon shared on Twitter and TikTok, he’s bringing the practice field to Vedansk during his August Twitch streams. Helmet on, chinstrap attached, Dillon is preparing to see holes in opposing defenses this season by putting holes in Warzone combatants.

Go ahead and follow the twitch: Ajdillon28 pic.twitter.com/zOEjoAfZA7 — AJ “The Sauce” Dillon (@ajdillon7) August 9, 2021

While Dillon obviously doesn’t need to look around too much while playing Warzone, there are still merits to this training regimen. An NFL helmet can be uncomfortable, weighing over four pounds, heating your head up, and blocking your full range of vision.

When preparing or recovering to get into football action, players have resorted to extra helmet reps in the past. For example, Hall of Fame QB Peyton Manning iconically wore his helmet while watching film in an ice bath.

Advertisement

Helmet on.

Gametape on iPad.

Ankle soaking. This is how Peyton Manning spends his downtime. pic.twitter.com/rm27Rwgoa7 — ESPN (@espn) December 12, 2013

While Dillon’s setup doesn’t include game film or icing, it does allow him to get comfortable in the helmet while recovering from practice. VIdeo games are one of athletes’ favorite pastimes, as their bodies get to relax while their minds stay competitive and engaged.

As a 23-year-old sophomore back who only ran 46 times in his rookie year, all extra work is good extra work for the “Quadfather.” College uniforms can often be different than professional counterparts, so it’s even possible that this is him adjusting to a different style of helmet.

Whatever the case, one thing is quite obvious: whether on the field or off the field, it’s always game time for AJ Dillon.