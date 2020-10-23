New Warzone update removes helicopters & adds Juggourdnaut Royale

Infinity Ward has pushed out a new playlist update for both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone and while it adds some modes to the game like Juggourdnaut Royale, it also removes helicopters from the night-version of its battle royale.

New playlist updates for Modern Warfare and Warzone, generally speaking, only change out the gamemodes in the game, but today’s is a bit special. According to some notes released by Infinity Ward, the new hotfix removes two major aspects of the title.

The first is the removal of helicopters from the night version of Verdansk, which is pretty major to say the least. Currently, it’s unclear exactly why Infinity Ward made this change, as they didn’t specify in their tweet. It could be due to a bug, low visibility, or something else entirely.

In addition, the developer also removed the pumpkin heads due to a bug occurring, although exactly what that bug is was also not made clear. It’s also undetermined if this removal also affects the pumpkin heads on the juggernaut suit, which automatically has the head attached when you put it on.

Beyond these removals however, the update also adds a new mode, Juggourdnaut Royale. Despite the name being a bit different, this is the exact same mode as Juggernaut Royale, which was added to the game during Season 4. Players have to fight over juggernaut suits located around the map in order to survive.

On top of that, Infinity Ward also added BR Solo Survivor and Plunder: Candy Collector to the rotation, both of which appear to be renamed versions of the standard modes.

It’ll be interesting to see how long it takes the developers to re-add the helicopter and pumpkin heads to the game. While the former has obviously been in the game from the start, the latter is a nice seasonal treat that will only be around for a couple more weeks.