New Warzone update removes helicopters & adds Juggourdnaut Royale

Infinity Ward has pushed out a new playlist update for both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone and while it adds some modes to the game like Juggourdnaut Royale, it also removes helicopters from the night-version of its battle royale.
New playlist updates for Modern Warfare and Warzone, generally speaking, only change out the gamemodes in the game, but today’s is a bit special. According to some notes released by Infinity Ward, the new hotfix removes two major aspects of the title.
Advertisement
The first is the removal of helicopters from the night version of Verdansk, which is pretty major to say the least. Currently, it’s unclear exactly why Infinity Ward made this change, as they didn’t specify in their tweet. It could be due to a bug, low visibility, or something else entirely.
Pumpkin heads have also been removed from Modern Warfare and Warzone.
In addition, the developer also removed the pumpkin heads due to a bug occurring, although exactly what that bug is was also not made clear. It’s also undetermined if this removal also affects the pumpkin heads on the juggernaut suit, which automatically has the head attached when you put it on.
Beyond these removals however, the update also adds a new mode, Juggourdnaut Royale. Despite the name being a bit different, this is the exact same mode as Juggernaut Royale, which was added to the game during Season 4. Players have to fight over juggernaut suits located around the map in order to survive.
Today’s playlist update is now live across all platforms! – Disabling the pumpkin heads due to a bug – Disabling the helicopter in the night version of Verdansk#Warzone – BR Solo Survivor – Juggourdnaut Royale – Plunder: Candy Collector
It’ll be interesting to see how long it takes the developers to re-add the helicopter and pumpkin heads to the game. While the former has obviously been in the game from the start, the latter is a nice seasonal treat that will only be around for a couple more weeks.
While we’re in the midst of the Call of Duty League off-season, Atlanta FaZe is hosting an enormous event with $25,000 up for grabs in the Black Ops 4 Throwback Invitational.
From Ghosts competitions to Modern Warfare 2 tournaments, the current off-season has treated us to a proper look back in time. Many of the world’s best CoD players from over the years have gathered together for a handful of events already and there are no signs of the festivities slowing down soon.
Advertisement
Atlanta FaZe is next in line for a major event, and sights are set on the more recent Black Ops 4. From CDL talent to Academy players and even those that made it through open qualifiers, the best of the best are set to compete.
It’s one of the biggest tournaments over the off-season, taking place across multiple days. Fear not though, we’ve got you covered with a complete overview of all there is to know.
Advertisement
How to watch the Black Ops 4 Throwback Invitational
Get ready for a long weekend of action. The Black Ops 4 event is set to kick off on October 23 and run through to October 25. 12PM ET (9AM PT / 5PM BST / 3AM AEDT) is when things kick-off for the first day of action. It’s likely that the following days start out at roughly the same time as well.
There’s every chance that individual competitors will be streaming their own perspectives during the matches. However, ATL FaZe is also hosting the event through a dedicated hub stream that we’ve embedded below for your convenience.
Advertisement
Teams competing in the Black Ops 4 Throwback Invitational
It’s safe to say this event is one of the most stacked we’ll see in the off-season. Six CDL teams have put rosters forward for the tournament. They’re joined by an assortment of top talent coming from Challengers, along with eight teams that earned a spot through the open qualifiers.
Not only is this a step back in time, but it’s also a unique look ahead. FaZe aims to give fans their first “opportunity to see new 2021 CDL 4v4 rosters in action.”
The full list of teams competing in the Black Ops 4 tournament can be found below.
Advertisement
Team
Players
Atlanta FaZe
Abezy, Arcitys, Cellium, Simp
Dallas Empire
Crixical, Huke, Illey, Temp
OpTic LA
Accuracy, Kenny, Slasher, TJHaly
LA Guerrillas
Apathy, Assault, Silly, Vivid
Chicago Huntsmen
Dashy, Envoy, Formal, Scump
Seattle Surge
Goonjar, Gunless, Loony, Prestinni
Mood Swings
Blazt, Decemate, F3rocitys, Slacked
Westr
Jintroid, Paulehx, Spart, Venom
West Coast Goons
Gonplue, Otflick, Ryanbacardi, Savysita
The Boys
Godrx, Kismet, Maux, Pandur
AF Academy
Archivs, Hyper, Phantomz, Sibilants
Team LBX
Exceed, Neropoiison, Noysii, Xotic
Four Horsemen
General, Standy, Proto, Royalty
Arial Arise
Crazie, Crimson, Horizinsfall, Kyuhm
HYXR
Estreal, Fflames, Hazy, Lurid
Dgeneration
Sangar, DeadlyResults, Strezy, Yspry
Lost Angels
Aapex, Beehzy, Conbix, TheHolyToaster
Diamond Gaming
Spekcy, Uncivil, XinfinitX, Yemon
Magic
Huntsmann, Kips, Parzelion, Yeezy
Team Moch
Mochilla, Tech, TeddyRecks, Ttinyy
Black Ops 4 Throwback Invitational Format
Not much is known about the structure just yet, though it’s clear teams will begin in various groups. 20 teams in total have been revealed, though four teams from the open qualifiers have already been relegated to the first round of the lower bracket.
This means we can expect to see four groups of four in the initial stages. After the opening matchups, the most successful teams within each group will likely advance through to the double-elimination bracket.
Advertisement
$25,000 is on offer. Only three teams can actually place in the money though. $15,000 will be awarded to the top team, second place will be treated to $7,500, while third place nabs $2,500 for their efforts.
Black Ops 4 Throwback Invitational Groups
Group A
Results
Dallas Empire
2-0
Seattle Surge
0-2
Atlanta FaZe Academy
1-0
Arial Arise
0-1
Group B
Results
Team LBX
1-1
Atlanta FaZe
2-0
Sureshot
0-1
Four Horsemen
0-1
Group C
Results
OpTic Gaming LA
0-1
Mood Swings
1-0
Westr
0-1
HYXR
1-0
Group D
Results
LA Guerrillas
0-1
Chicago Huntsmen
1-0
The Boys
0-0
DGeneration
0-0
The full rundown on the first day of action can be seen below.
Now that the groups have been finalized and the first day of action is all locked in, the only thing left is to kick off the showcase. Be sure to tune in from 12PM ET to watch the biggest throwback tournament of the offseason.