 Best way to use zombie abilities in Warzone’s Zombie Royale - Dexerto
Call of Duty

Best way to use zombie abilities in Warzone’s Zombie Royale

Published: 23/Oct/2020 15:51

by James Busby
Activision / Infinity Ward

Surviving as one of  Warzone’s fleshy undead can be a little tricky in the new Zombie Royale mode, but these tips should have you ripping and tearing your way to victory in no time. 

Warzone’s Halloween festivities are well underway and players have been busy unleashing their inner beast when playing the terrifyingly good LTM, Zombie Royale. The frozen fields of Verdansk have been cloaked in darkness and squads will need to work together if they wish to survive the horrors that await them. In this mode, dead operators skip the Gulag and instead come back as nightmarish zombies. While in this new undead form, players drop all their current equipment and perks.

If you wish to ever see your human form again, you’ll need to use your unique abilities to kill any players that dare to walk amongst the undead. While Zombie Royale’s reanimated corpses may have access to some incredibly potent attacks, they can be killed incredibly easily if you’re not careful. In order to help you get to grips with your newfound zombie form, we’ve put together a handy survival guide that should help you secure more kills.

Zombie abilities

Warzone Zombie
Activision / Infinity Ward
Warzone’s Zombies have access to some incredibly powerful abilities.

Passive abilities

Warzone’s zombies aren’t your standard shambling corpses – in fact, they have incredible agility. Their passive ability gives every undead player faster movement speed and stronger melee attacks, allowing you to quickly chase down your fleeing victims. Once you’ve tracked them down, swipe at them with your deadly strikes to snuff their life out for good. 

Zombies also have superior vision and can easily see nearby operators. Enemy players are highlighted and their footprints can be tracked, giving you plenty of opportunities to pounce on your newfound target. If that wasn’t enough, zombies are also immune to the gas circle and gas grenades. This allows you to set up some frightfully sneaky plays. 

Charged Jump

Arguably the most fun Zombie ability is the Charged Jump. This highly mobile move allows you to effortlessly leap onto rooftops, scale cliffs, evade enemy fire and initiate fights. You can adjust both the distance and height by holding down the Charged Jump button, so be sure to experiment with this before leaping towards your enemy. 

EMP Blast 

This ability works exactly the same as Modern Warefare’s EMP Drone in that it destroys enemy electronics, equipment, vehicles, and disables digital optics. Your enemy’s HUD will also be disabled if they get caught within the blast’s radius. 

Gas Grenade

Gas Grenades are incredibly potent in Warzone since they disorient your enemies and slow down their movements. Combine this with the high mobility from Zombie Royale’s undead and you have a lethal combination. 

Zombie ability tips

Warzone zombie fight
Activision / Infinity Ward
You’ll need to learn how to use these zombie abilities if you wish to increase your survivability.

Before you go chasing the nearest player, it’s often best to scan your surroundings for any enemy players that are alone. Not only will this stop your fleshy body from being riddled with bullets, it will also increase your chances of securing a successful kill. While it can be tempting to rush into the fray with your Charged Jump, it does give away your position thanks to the ability’s glow effect. 

Instead, it’s often best to use the cover of darkness to sneak up on them. Once you’ve successfully got within a few meters, it’s time to unleash your EMP Blast. This will instantly destroy any Proximity Mines and Claymore’s, allowing you to safely enter even the most fortified defenses. To make matters even better, the initial blast also reduces visibility and will cause most players to panic — giving you the moment to strike.

Once you have disabled any equipment and digital optics, it’s time to throw in your Gas Grenade. When the grenade has filled the room with deadly toxins, instantly run in and begin clawing away at your hapless victim. The slowing effect and overall disorientation from both abilities should make any escape futile.

Even if your enemy does manage to make a break for it, simply activate your Charged Jump to catch up to them. Just be aware that doing this will make you highly visible to nearby squads, so only use this ability when you have to. 

If you use these tips, you’ll be able to secure more kills as a zombie in Warzone’s Zombie Royale mode. 

Call of Duty

How to watch $200k Warzone Twitch Rivals Season 6 Showdown: stream, date

Published: 23/Oct/2020 15:36 Updated: 23/Oct/2020 15:37

by Daniel Cleary
Twitch rivals logo on Warzone
Twitch / Infinity Ward

Twitch Rivals has announced another Warzone Showdown for Season 6, with plenty of the top content creators and pros ready to battle it out for a share of the massive $200,000 prize pool. Here’s everything you’ll need to watch the action live.

Warzone fans have had plenty of competitive action to watch since the release of the battle royale title, and many of the biggest stars in gaming have jumped to the new Call of Duty mode to entertain their fans.

With the Haunting of Verdansk event now underway and Black Ops Cold War fast approaching, Twitch Rivals revealed that they would be hosting one of their biggest Warzone showdowns yet in the Modern Warfare season. Here’s what you need to know.

the haunting of verdansk teaser
Infinity Ward
The Haunting of Verdansk event has taken over Warzone.

When does Twitch Rivals’ Warzone showdown start?

The Season 6 Twitch Rivals Showdown event is scheduled to kick off on Friday, October 23, with the action getting underway at 9AM PT/ 12PM ET / 5 PM BST / 6PM CEST.

The event itself will be split into two regional tournaments, one for Europe and one for North American players, with $100,000 up for grabs in each region.

How to watch the Warzone Season 6 Showdown

As always, the Warzone Showdown will be streamed with commentary on the official Twitch Rivals channel, which we have embedded down below.

Each of the players competing will also be able to stream the Twitch Rivals Showdown from their point-of-view, giving Call of Duty fans plenty of ways to tune in to the action.

With the Haunting of Verdansk event now live in Warzone, players won’t have too long to adapt to all of the Halloween-themed changes in-game and it should make for some entertaining moments.

Official Twitch Rivals stream

Who is playing in the Warzone S6 Showdown

For this Twitch Rivals Warzone Showdown, the format will be Duos and the event is also expected to be stacked with 45 duos competing in each region.

While the full list of players has not been announced by Twitch Rivals, they have given some hints as to who will be making their appearance on October 23.

Pros and streamers like NICKMERCS, Scump, Tommey, TimTheTatman, UnRationaL, and more have all been teased, but it is likely that the full list of competitors will be shared before the event starts.