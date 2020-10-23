Best way to use zombie abilities in Warzone’s Zombie Royale - Dexerto

Surviving as one of Warzone’s fleshy undead can be a little tricky in the new Zombie Royale mode, but these tips should have you ripping and tearing your way to victory in no time.

Warzone’s Halloween festivities are well underway and players have been busy unleashing their inner beast when playing the terrifyingly good LTM, Zombie Royale. The frozen fields of Verdansk have been cloaked in darkness and squads will need to work together if they wish to survive the horrors that await them. In this mode, dead operators skip the Gulag and instead come back as nightmarish zombies. While in this new undead form, players drop all their current equipment and perks.

If you wish to ever see your human form again, you’ll need to use your unique abilities to kill any players that dare to walk amongst the undead. While Zombie Royale’s reanimated corpses may have access to some incredibly potent attacks, they can be killed incredibly easily if you’re not careful. In order to help you get to grips with your newfound zombie form, we’ve put together a handy survival guide that should help you secure more kills.

Zombie abilities

Passive abilities

Warzone’s zombies aren’t your standard shambling corpses – in fact, they have incredible agility. Their passive ability gives every undead player faster movement speed and stronger melee attacks, allowing you to quickly chase down your fleeing victims. Once you’ve tracked them down, swipe at them with your deadly strikes to snuff their life out for good.

Zombies also have superior vision and can easily see nearby operators. Enemy players are highlighted and their footprints can be tracked, giving you plenty of opportunities to pounce on your newfound target. If that wasn’t enough, zombies are also immune to the gas circle and gas grenades. This allows you to set up some frightfully sneaky plays.

Charged Jump

Arguably the most fun Zombie ability is the Charged Jump. This highly mobile move allows you to effortlessly leap onto rooftops, scale cliffs, evade enemy fire and initiate fights. You can adjust both the distance and height by holding down the Charged Jump button, so be sure to experiment with this before leaping towards your enemy.

EMP Blast

This ability works exactly the same as Modern Warefare’s EMP Drone in that it destroys enemy electronics, equipment, vehicles, and disables digital optics. Your enemy’s HUD will also be disabled if they get caught within the blast’s radius.

Gas Grenade

Gas Grenades are incredibly potent in Warzone since they disorient your enemies and slow down their movements. Combine this with the high mobility from Zombie Royale’s undead and you have a lethal combination.

Zombie ability tips

Before you go chasing the nearest player, it’s often best to scan your surroundings for any enemy players that are alone. Not only will this stop your fleshy body from being riddled with bullets, it will also increase your chances of securing a successful kill. While it can be tempting to rush into the fray with your Charged Jump, it does give away your position thanks to the ability’s glow effect.

Instead, it’s often best to use the cover of darkness to sneak up on them. Once you’ve successfully got within a few meters, it’s time to unleash your EMP Blast. This will instantly destroy any Proximity Mines and Claymore’s, allowing you to safely enter even the most fortified defenses. To make matters even better, the initial blast also reduces visibility and will cause most players to panic — giving you the moment to strike.

Once you have disabled any equipment and digital optics, it’s time to throw in your Gas Grenade. When the grenade has filled the room with deadly toxins, instantly run in and begin clawing away at your hapless victim. The slowing effect and overall disorientation from both abilities should make any escape futile.

Even if your enemy does manage to make a break for it, simply activate your Charged Jump to catch up to them. Just be aware that doing this will make you highly visible to nearby squads, so only use this ability when you have to.

If you use these tips, you’ll be able to secure more kills as a zombie in Warzone’s Zombie Royale mode.