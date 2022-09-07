New Modern Warfare 2 trailer hints at return of iconic killstreak

Modern Warfare 2 is due to arrive very soon and more details are emerging all the time. In the latest MW2 teaser trailer, Infinity Ward have hinted that an iconic killstreak will be making its return to the series.

The name Modern Warfare 2 conjures up many memories for long-time CoD players, from fan-favorite weapons to beloved maps that are remembered to this day.

It’s no surprise then that hopes are high that MW2 2022 will see many of the most popular features from 2009 make a comeback.

Well, a new teaser trailer has suggested that one of the CoD series’ most iconic killstreaks could be set to return.

Infinity Ward recently put out a short clip on social media to help promote campaign early access. It didn’t give too much away, but fans were quick to spot the familiar sight of an AC-130 laying waste to a building right at the end of the trailer.

The AC-130 first appeared during the Death From Above mission in Call of Duty 4, where players took control of the gunship to offer Captain Price cover from the sky. It then featured as a deadly killstreak in the original MW2’s multiplayer and many later releases, sometimes under the name “Gunship.”

Based on this footage, it’s safe to assume that players can look forward to another campaign mission that puts them behind the turret of an AC-130. Its appearance also makes it very likely that it will be available as a killstreak in Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer modes too.

If the AC-130 does return as a killstreak, its ability to turn a match on its head with rockets and machine gun fire means it will likely require plenty of kills to obtain.

In 2009 players had to rack up 11 kills, and typically used it, or a Chopper Gunner, on their way to a Tactical Nuke at 25. More recently, in Modern Warfare 2019, a Gunship required 12 kills, so we’d expect the sequel to follow a similar pattern.

Of course, this is all just speculation as Infinity Ward themselves still haven’t confirmed whether or not the AC-130 will feature in Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer. However, we’ll likely find out more at Call of Duty Next on September 15, and when the beta launches the next day.