MW3 devs confirm iconic CoD map will return but bad news for MW2 DLC maps

Sledgehammer Games have confirmed that Shipment will return in Modern Warfare 3, however, it’s bad news for any fan who wants DLC maps from the original Modern Warfare 2.

Over the years, there have been many calls from Call of Duty fans for a game that encompasses some of the best maps the entire franchise has ever had.

While we’re unlikely to ever get a game made up of solely Modern Warfare, World at War, Black Ops 2, and Black Ops 4 maps, Modern Warfare 3 has brought back plenty of nostalgia. Upon launch, the 2023 title has only got maps from MW2 (2009), though there are plans for original maps to be added to the mix.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Naturally, there have also been calls for the devs to add some of the MW2 maps that are still missing – including some popular DLC maps like Storm. However, it’s bad news on that front, but good news if you love Shipment.

Shipment to return in MW3 but not MW2 DLC maps

That’s right, the devs have confirmed that Shipment will, once again, be making it’s return in Modern Warfare 3 – at least in the Gunfight mode.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The devs confirmed that news in their November 20 AMA over on Reddit, and it naturally led to questions about other returning maps including the likes of Carnival, Storm, and Fuel.

Article continues after ad

“There are no plans for these specific maps to return at this time. Our Seasonal updates will largely be made of all-new maps!” they answered, much to the annoyance of some long-time CoD fans.

Article continues after ad

Others did ask if any other maps from the previous Modern Warfare 3 game – well, mainly Resistance – would also be making a return.

They didn’t answer that, but it seems unlikely anyway, given that the devs are now focusing on new maps instead.