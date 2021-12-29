New “DMZ” mode rumored for Call of Duty 2022 inspired by Escape from Tarkov

The next entry in the Call of Duty franchise, rumored to be a sequel to 2019’s Modern Warfare, will reportedly feature a mode very similar to Escape From Tarkov.

After the mixed response to Black Ops: Cold War and Vanguard, Call of Duty fans could be in for a treat with next year’s entry.

With more and more games implementing battle royale modes, Modern Warfare 2 will supposedly be making new strides to differentiate itself and expand upon CoD’s plethora of gameplay options.

Previously, leaker Tom Henderson claimed Infinity Ward has a mode “more like Escape From Tarkov than Hazard Zone” planned for Modern Warfare 2.

On December 29, he revealed more details.

For MWII? Not saying it won't be buggy, but this will be the first Call of Duty title that has actually had a true 3 year development cycle with no hiccups/change of direction. So there's a bit of hope haha. Only big hurdle rn is QA, which I hope gets resolved quickly. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) December 29, 2021

Modern Warfare 2’s “DMZ” mode

According to Henderson, fans should be excited about the new game. In response to a concerned fan on Twitter, he explained: “This will be the first Call of Duty title that has actually had a true 3-year development cycle with no hiccups/change of direction.”

Plus, the new DMZ mode has reportedly been in development since 2018 and it will technically be 4.5 years in preparation before it releases.

I can't speak for everyone at IW, but those who I've spoken to are actually very positive about the game itself (content, direction etc.) – Which I would say is very unusual as usually leaks come from malicious intent for whatever reason. But yeah, on bugs… It's a QA thing. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) December 29, 2021

“I can’t speak for everyone at IW, but those who I’ve spoken to are actually very positive about the game itself (content, direction, etc.) – Which I would say is very unusual as usually leaks come from malicious intent for whatever reason,” he added.

Furthermore, he claimed that the mode was originally cut from the 2019 game, along with a zombies mode that was just an early concept.

It was actually cut from MW 2019, alongside the zombies mode (which was a very early concept). — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) December 29, 2021

How the mode ends up playing out remains to be seen, but hopefully, with so much development time it can end up being a welcome addition to the franchise.