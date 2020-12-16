 New Black Ops Cold War patch has broken Pack-A-Punch in Zombies - Dexerto
Logo
Call of Duty

New Black Ops Cold War patch has broken Pack-A-Punch in Zombies

Published: 16/Dec/2020 12:31

by Lauren Bergin
Call of Duty BOCW Zombies
Treyarch Studios

Share

Call of Duty Zombies

The Pack-A-Punch is an essential tool to defeat the hordes of zombies that have become an essential part of every Black Ops game. However, the new patch in Cold War has broken the iconic weapon enhancer. 

Everyone knows that in order to get the real zombies experience, you need the famous Pack-A-Punch. The Element 115-infused machine offers players the chance to upgrade their weapons into perfect zombie slayers.

It’ll be essential that you know how to use the Pack-A-Punch to it’s maximum potential this Christmas season, as the new Jingle Hells mode will have players battling the undead on a snowy Die Maschine map. If you want to make it to Christmas, you’ll need the Pack-A-Punch.

However, with the most recent patch to the game there have been some serious issues regarding the weapon enhancer.

BOCW Pack-A-Punch
Treyarch Studios
Nestled deep underground, the Pack-A-Punch is key to any Zombies run.

New Cold War update breaks Pack-A-Punch

According to reddit user Filtiarne, the newest Cold War update is rendering the Pack-A-Punch completely useless in Zombies matches.

In Filtiarne’s post, they describe the machine as making “all the attachments drop onto the floor” when attempting to upgrade your weapon. They continue, stating that ‘all you can do is stand there and look at your attachments until they de-spawn and then crash out of the game once dogs spawn.’

The post has received hundreds of upvotes, with multiple responders complaining about the same weapons bug.

Latest patch has broken Zombies. from r/blackopscoldwar

Treyarch respond

Black Ops Cold War Jingle Hells Zombies
Treyarch
The Jingle Hells update has made Treyarch’s lives pretty hellish too.

A quick response from Treyarch Studios, the masterminds behind the Zombies experience, informed the playerbase that they are aware of the issues mentioned in the post.

Treyarch Community Manager Josh Torres, aka FoxhoundFPS, explained in the comments that “we’re aware of both of these issues and have released a fix for the plaguehound related crashing issues.”

Hopefully a fix will be found for this soon, as what’s the point in a Zombies run with no upgrades? All CoD fans want for Christmas is to pop heads and obliterate the undead; will they be able to?

Call of Duty

Best AK74u loadout in Warzone for Black Ops Cold War Season 1

Published: 16/Dec/2020 12:10

by Jacob Hale
Activision

Share

Black Ops Cold War Warzone Warzone Season 1

With Black Ops Cold War now fully integrated with Warzone, the new weapons in Verdansk are proving to be a big hit. Here, we’ve got the best loadout you can use for the popular AK74u SMG.

While Warzone is more often dominated by long-range assault rifles and snipers, the submachine guns are already proving to be super popular, especially the brand new Mac-10.

However, there are two other SMGs that are seriously impressive in the battle royale: the new BOCW MP5, and the AK74u, which many Cold War players will already be very familiar with.

Let’s take a look at the best AK-74u loadout to max out its potential in the game.

Best AK74u loadout in Warzone

Best AK74u Warzone loadout

  • Muzzle: GRU Suppressor
  • Barrel: 9.3” Extended
  • Laser: Steady Aim Laser
  • Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip
  • Ammunition: 40 Rnd Drum

This loadout is all about maximizing the AK-74u’s already impressive accuracy and range (as far as SMGs are concerned), ensuring it is perfectly viable in close quarters firefights within Warzone.

The GRU Suppressor might become a staple of BOCW SMGs in the game, though you can just as easily swap this out for another Muzzle such as the Spetsnaz Compensator, or not have a Muzzle at all. The problem with these suppressors is that they don’t offer the improved bullet velocity that Modern Warfare’s Monolithic Suppressor does, so might make them less common as players figure out the best Warzone loadouts.

ak74u smg black ops cold war warzone
Activision
The AK74u is a seriously impressive SMG.

Alternatively, you could opt for a Handle such as the Spetsnaz Field Grip to improve your ADS and flinch resistance, at the expense of sprint to fire time.

This loadout does follow similarly to what your old Modern Warfare SMG loadouts will look like that you used in Warzone, and over time the meta may change, but we’ll be sure to update this page to reflect that. For now, though, it should see you going steady in the battlefield, and help you secure a few wins along the way.

If you think you’ve got a better loadout for the AK-74u, let us know over at @DexertoIntel!