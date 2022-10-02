Nadia mocks Warzone cheating accusations with Swagg after Censor’s ‘expose’ video

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK Weekend Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at [email protected]

Warzone streamer Nadia Amine poked fun at the cheating accusations thrown her way as she streamed from FaZe Swagg’s set-up in the Nuke Squad house.

Over the last few years, plenty of Warzone streamers and content creators have been hit with cheating accusations in one form or another – be it using VPNs for easier lobbies, wall hacks, and even god mode.

Twitch star Nadia has had it worse than most, though, as things have ramped up to bizarre levels over the last few months with some viewers unwavering in their belief that she has some illegal help that’s allowing her to dominate.

Call of Duty pro Doug ‘Censor’ Martin threatened to ‘expose’ her but he just ended up proposing to Nadia on-stream – which she fired back at instantly. Now though, she’s poked further fun at the claims.

Nadia hits back at Warzone cheating claims in comedic stream

The Twitch streamer has been away from her usual set-up recently as she’s been in Los Angeles. During her October 1 stream, she linked up with FaZe Swagg and the Nuke Squad, playing some Warzone from Swagg’s set-up.

Before going live, the streaming star dropped a TikTok – that has since been deleted – that set the tone for how she was going to poke fun at things.

“This is a message to all my haters, I am currently at the Nuke Squad house playing off FaZe Swagg’s set-up and I’m still dominating,” Nadia said, before ramping the comedy up a notch. “You already know, he’s got the Cronus and VPN set up just for me!”

As she got going on-stream, Swagg, of course, made an appearance and joked about there being “red boxes” on-screen.

The pair weren’t finished there, though. Nadia also joked about using a VPN to get easier lobbies – a long-standing accusation against many streamers.

“I want to get, you know, 40 kills. How else am I supposed to get 40 kills? That’s how you do it,” she said, laughing throughout.

As it stands, the claims against Nadia haven’t been proven by anyone and, at this point, it looks rather unlikely that they’re even close to being true.