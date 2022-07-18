Nadeshot calls out CoD devs after bug almost costs LA Thieves $500k CDL Major

Jacob Hale . 1 hour ago

100 Thieves CEO and former Call of Duty pro Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag couldn’t contain his frustration after an annoying CoD: Vanguard bug cost his LA Thieves CDL team, almost ruining their tournament hopes in an intense $500k grand final.

LA Thieves have long been one of the most popular organizations in Call of Duty but, besides a strong run in Black Ops 4, have failed to live up to the billing in recent years.

At Major 4, though, they were impeccable, losing just one match, a winner’s final faceoff against New York Subliners, who they went on to beat in the Grand Final just a few hours later.

In the best of 9 grand final, however, LA Thieves’ star SMG player Envoy was hit with a particularly nasty bug after climbing a ladder, stopping them from shooting his opponent. The Thieves went on to lose the round, handing the map win to Subliners and putting them up 3-2 in the series.

While the players themselves would naturally have been disappointed that this bug — which has existed in the game since at least February — had possibly cost them the map, they had to remain mentally prepared for the next map.

Nadeshot, though, watching from home, was furious, and took to social media to call out the issue and send a message to the Vanguard developers Sledgehammer Games.

In a run of tweets, Nade said that he was “mindblown” and called the situation a “f**king joke” before sending a tweet directly to Sledgehammer Games simply saying a sarcastic “thanks.”

The glitch didn’t end up having too much of an impact on the overall score — LA went on to win 5-3, not allowing the lost Bocage to affect them too much, but no doubt there will have been fireworks had the series gone the other way.

It’s not all commiserations over in the Subliners camp, either. While they will no doubt be disappointed to have lost in the final, the fact that they managed to make the miracle run they did to qualify for CDL Champs was a huge victory in itself. Hopefully, by then, that ladder glitch will have been fixed once and for all.