MW3 players are already pitching other MW2 maps that should return

MW3’s varied map pool from previous entries has fans brainstorming which they’d love to see come back, including some from the early days of CoD.

Part of the big marketing push around MW3 was the return of all 16 of 2009’s Modern Warfare 2 iconic maps, mightily updated to match the current generation of hardware.

On the other hand, another big marketing push was the Carry Forward system, letting players bring their cosmetics and weapons from MW2 to the latest game. This concept also applies to the map pool, as a separate playlist lets players compete on last year’s maps in MW3.

Article continues after ad

With this season seeing the return of Dome, CoD players are hopeful the developers will bring back classic maps across CoD’s portfolio.

CoD players want these maps to return in future MW3 seasons

In a post shared to the game’s subreddit, one player kicked off the discussion with a priority plea the developers bring back DRC – Zone 1 from 2022’s MW2.

Article continues after ad

“In my opinion, this was the best original MWII map that should come back if they’re already re-adding Farm 18, Las Almas, etc,” the player followed up with.

DRC – Zone 1 debuted in Season 5 of MW2, as a smaller arena near DMZ’s Building 21. With the number of camos and challenges to grind through, another small map certainly would be welcomed for those who are grinding away.

Article continues after ad

Another player shared their love for the map: “This was too late in the season to get the love it deserved. Fast-paced and well-designed map. 9/10.”

However, as with any discussion of this nature, player ideas ran wild with what they’d love to see. In response to one player asking for all the OG maps to return, a player said: “F**k it. Just give us ALL the maps. CoD 1 to MW3.”

Other ideas were a little more grounded, with players saying they’d love to see maps from 2019 MW like Hackney Yard. Conversely, a few players wanted maps from the original MW3, which this game is devoid of, aside from Dome, which many associate with last year’s title.

Article continues after ad