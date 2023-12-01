Everything we know about the V-R11 Wonder Weapon in MW3 Zombies

The V-R11 is a returning Wonder Weapon for the series, though it’s been over a decade since its seen the light of day. With it set to return in MW3’s Season 1 update, here’s everything we know about the returning Zombies Wonder Weapon.

Wonder Weapons have been a key part of Zombies’ identity since its inception. Though it started with just the Ray Gun, other staples like the Wunderwaffe and Thunder Gun were the sort of weapons players pined for in the early days.

Article continues after ad

The V-R11 was initially introduced in Black Ops 1 over a decade ago in 2011 as a Wonder Weapon that was integral to Call of the Dead’s storyline and had some unique effects on players.

Article continues after ad

Now, it’s set to come back in Modern Warfare 3’s Zombies mode. Here’s what we know about the weapon so far.

When is the V-R11 getting added to MW3 Zombies?

The V-R11 will be available in MW3 Zombies once Season 1 drops on December 6. It’ll be added alongside many other Zombies content updates like Dark Aether Rifts and the Sigils that will need to be collected to access them.

Article continues after ad

With the V-R11 having so much story significance in its series debut back in the day, it’s yet unclear if it’ll have a similar level of relevance in MW3 when it comes to Easter Eggs.

How to get the V-R11 Wonder Weapon in MW3 Zombies

It isn’t yet known how to get the V-R11 in MW3 Zombies seeing as the update isn’t out just yet. But, the original Black Ops 1 version was accessible via the mystery box. Considering it’s possible to get Wonder Weapons via the Mystery Box in MW3 Zombies, there’s a good chance the V-R11 will be added to the loot pool.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, it’s also possible that the new Dark Aether Rifts could hold the secret to obtaining this weapon. It remains to be seen if players will have to jump through some hoops to get ahold of this weapon.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

What does the V-R11 do?

The V-R11 isn’t as outwardly lethal as many other Wonder Weapons, and it has much more of an identity as a sort of utility weapon.

So far, this is what the MW3 devs have given away as the weapon’s purpose:

Article continues after ad

“Turn enemies into allies with the powerful V-R11! Shoot zombies and transform them into humans, or blast humans to mutate them into friendly zombies. As you might expect, transformed humans join you in the fight, drawing the attention of nearby zombies, while transformed zombies will commence their ceaseless hunt for your enemy’s flesh!”

Article continues after ad

Seeing as Romero isn’t roaming around in Modern Warfare 3, this weapon doesn’t have the same direct purpose as it had when it was originally introduced.

Article continues after ad

In Black Ops 1, it was also possible to blast allies to buff them and make it so that zombies ignore them, with the Pack-a-Punched version adding an Insta-kill buff to allies, as well. It’s yet unclear if that’ll carry over into the MW3 version.

That’s everything we know about the V-R11 Wonder Weapon in MW3 Zombies. For more Call of Duty coverage as Modern Warfare 3’s first season rolls out, stick with Dexerto.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Best Modern Warfare 3 AR class loadouts | How to slide cancel in Modern Warfare 3 | Best controller settings in Modern Warfare 3 | All MW3 maps & modes | How to play Modern Warfare 3 at 120 FPS on PS5 | Modern Warfare 3 TTK | How long is the Modern Warfare 3 campaign? | MW3 Campaign mission list | How to fix packet burst in MW3 | How to play MW3 Zombies in third person