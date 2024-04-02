MW3 players are over “garbage” Battle Pass and Blackcell skins

The MW3 community is getting fed up with the black and gold style for Operator skins that are released each season.

With every new season in MW3, comes a batch of new Operator skins that consistently have an aesthetic predominantly comprising black and gold colors, and the fans are over it.

Season 3 is just around the corner and its poised to bring these same kind of skins to the game for players to unlock.

People aren’t happy, calling the devs “lazy” as it seems the skins feature little effort in terms of design.

The Battle Pass and its Blackcell premium upgrade are being shown all around the MW3 subreddit, and the players are voicing their frustrations in the comments.

Article continues after ad

“The constant black and gold kills any appeal these might have had, completely interchangeable with any of the other 99,999 black and gold skins in the game,” reads one comment.

MW3 fans think the skins have begun to blend, with one user going so far as to say that they have “stopped even trying.”

Article continues after ad

Another person compares the style to another popular multiplayer game, saying: “Goofy a** Fortnite skins.” One user jokes that the game should bring in Family Guy characters as well, much like Fortnite did not too long ago.

In another post with an overview of the seasonal content, one player says: “Garbage.”

Article continues after ad

Some users, however, are voicing their appreciation for these skins, though not in the way that many would expect:

“Another season of not being even remotely tempted to buy the blackcell battlepass. Nice!”

Whether or not the MW3 community is happy with it, these skins are poised to come to the game when Season 3 releases.