MW3 players praise Snoop Dogg skin for “having some thought” put into it

Despite an overwhelming disappointment with the upcoming Blackcell skins in MW3, some players are praising the new Snoop Dogg skin for at least being creative.

With Season 3 of MW3 just around the corner, Snoop Dogg is getting another skin in the form of a Blackcell variant that the community is actually really happy about.

Overall, the fans have been frustrated with this upcoming batch of new skins following the same black and gold aesthetic.

But this skin has struck a cord, making it the lone Blackcell skin that MW3 players are viewing as worth getting.

The skin can be seen on the MW3 subreddit, where a player posted an image of the skin in-game, showing Snoop rocking a dog mask and a black and gold pair of sunglasses.

Article continues after ad

While certainly goofy, the skin is catching the eyes of many fans who have felt the creativity of skins lacking recently.

As one user explains, “Yeah, at least some thought went into this lol. Rather than just putting Snoop into some generic military gear with a gun that shoots blunts.”

Article continues after ad

Others are appreciating that the look of the mask seems to tie into one of Snoop Dogg’s earliest albums: “As someone old enough to remember the album art for Doggy Style, I may actually buy this one.”

Another user indicates that they appreciate how low-key the skin is, explaining: “Glad it doesn’t add insane particle effects that make you a bullet beacon. So many of those skins are so cool but they make you glow like a Christmas tree.”

Article continues after ad

Overall, it seems that this MW3 skin is a hit, even with the community railing against the others like it.