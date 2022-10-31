MW2 YouTuber maxes out every sniper rifle to give best class loadout

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at [email protected]

Modern Warfare 2 YouTuber Stodeh maxed out every Sniper Rifle, and the LA-B 330 stood out as his favorite. Here’s why you should give the underrated sniper a try for yourself.

If you are familiar with Battlefield content, you have probably seen clips of Stodeh pulling off amazing sniping montages. The YouTuber knows his way around a Sniper better than most, and his skills translated perfectly to CoD.

Stodeh dominated Warzone amid Battlefield’s well-documented decline, and Modern Warfare 2 provides a brand new stomping ground. MW2 features four Sniper Rifles at launch, and five 32v32 maps, which are perfect for long-range engagements.

After testing every Sniper Rifle, Stodeh explained why the LA-B 330 is his favorite and how it excels in Ground War specifically.

Activision Are snipers overpowered in Modern Warfare 2? Stodeh posed the question in his latest YouTube video.

Stodeh maxes every Sniper in Modern Warfare 2

Stodeh claimed to reach the max level on every Sniper Rifle in around 20 hours of gameplay. He believes the LAB-330 is the best sniping option and his loadout “maximizes one-shot kills anywhere on the body consistently across all ranges.”

Players unlock the LA-B 330 by reaching Level 18 on the SA-B under the Bryson 800 Series Platform.

While designing the best possible loadout, he focused on maintaining a high fire rate, fast aim down sight speed, a clean scope, and fast velocity.

Here is the full loadout

Barrell: 23.5″ Fluted R-67

Lazer: FSS OLE-V Lazer

Optic: SZ Bulleyes Optic

Stock: ZLR T70 Pad Extension

Comb: Aim-Assist 406

Stodeh opted against using a suppressor because red dots don’t show on the mini-map unless there is a UAV up.

“All the snipers in this game are ridiculously strong, especially in the large-scale maps.”

Give this loadout a try for yourself in Ground War and eventually in Warzone 2 for optimal sniping performances.