MW2 YouTuber maxes out every sniper rifle to give best class loadout

Modern Warfare 2 YouTuber Stodeh maxed out every Sniper Rifle, and the LA-B 330 stood out as his favorite. Here’s why you should give the underrated sniper a try for yourself.
If you are familiar with Battlefield content, you have probably seen clips of Stodeh pulling off amazing sniping montages. The YouTuber knows his way around a Sniper better than most, and his skills translated perfectly to CoD.
Stodeh dominated Warzone amid Battlefield’s well-documented decline, and Modern Warfare 2 provides a brand new stomping ground. MW2 features four Sniper Rifles at launch, and five 32v32 maps, which are perfect for long-range engagements.
After testing every Sniper Rifle, Stodeh explained why the LA-B 330 is his favorite and how it excels in Ground War specifically.
Stodeh maxes every Sniper in Modern Warfare 2
Stodeh claimed to reach the max level on every Sniper Rifle in around 20 hours of gameplay. He believes the LAB-330 is the best sniping option and his loadout “maximizes one-shot kills anywhere on the body consistently across all ranges.”
Players unlock the LA-B 330 by reaching Level 18 on the SA-B under the Bryson 800 Series Platform.
While designing the best possible loadout, he focused on maintaining a high fire rate, fast aim down sight speed, a clean scope, and fast velocity.
Here is the full loadout
Barrell: 23.5″ Fluted R-67
Lazer: FSS OLE-V Lazer
Optic: SZ Bulleyes Optic
Stock: ZLR T70 Pad Extension
Comb: Aim-Assist 406
Stodeh opted against using a suppressor because red dots don’t show on the mini-map unless there is a UAV up.
“All the snipers in this game are ridiculously strong, especially in the large-scale maps.”
Give this loadout a try for yourself in Ground War and eventually in Warzone 2 for optimal sniping performances.