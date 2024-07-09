Classic MW2 SMG has one of Warzone’s best TTKs but there’s a catch

One of Modern Warfare 2’s most iconic guns actually has one of the best TTKs in Warzone again, however, there is a bit of a catch to it.

Over the last few weeks, guns from Modern Warfare 2 have been getting some love again in Warzone, especially as things like the KAR98K and Superi 46 have been nerfed by the devs.

Guns like the TR-76 Geist, M16, and STB-556 have all been highlighted as off-meta options by different stats gurus, but they’re not the only viable options from the previous Call of Duty.

According to Warzone expert WhosImmortal, the Lachmann Shroud – known to some fans as the MP5 – is back in the meta-reckoning again. However, this time, you need to adopt the TAC Stance way of doing things to harness its true potential.

“The Lachmann Shroud, but it’s with the JAK Decimator kit on it which turns it into this fully auto MP5. This build, in particular, is built for TAC Stance because this thing has a crazy TTK at 10 meters, which is prime close-range. 600 ms – that’s up there with the absolute best SMGs,” the YouTuber said.

WhosImmortal noted that you do have to go “all in” on mobility, and while you lose a little bit in control, the trade-off is that lightning-fast TTK and having a super aggressive SMG.

“It’s an interesting build and you do have to rely on that TAC Stance, which might take some getting used to, but when you land your shots up close, this thing is pretty nasty,” he concluded.

Underbarrel: Bruen Bastion Angled

Laser: Kimura RYL33 Laser

Stock: LM Stockless Mod

Magazine: 50 round drum

Conversion Kit: JAK Decimator

Timestamp of 5:25

As noted, guns from Modern Warfare 2 have seen a little of a resurgence – no pun intended – but the Shroud hasn’t totally picked up in popularity just yet.

According to WZRanked stats, the SMG sits as the 22nd most popular gun in the battle royale right now, which is a far cry from its dominant days sitting at the top of the charts.

It should creep back into the meta at some point, especially given how good it is up close, but that hasn’t been the case just yet.