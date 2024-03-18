Deadly MW2 rifle has one of Warzone’s best TTKs, but there’s a catch

One of Modern Warfare 2’s most popular weapons has one of the best TTKs in Warzone’s Season 2 Reloaded update, but that only comes because of a twist in the build.

When Modern Warfare 3 launched, there were plenty of complaints from players about the carry-forward aspect of the Modern Warfare 2 guns. Given that there were health changes in MW3, the MW2 guns were deemed “unusable” at first and couldn’t compete with their newer counterparts.

That has changed over the last few weeks, however, with the Season 2 and Season 2 Reloaded updates putting some of the best guns from Modern Warfare 2 into the spotlight. And that goes for both multiplayer and Warzone.

In the case of the TAQ-V, one of the most popular weapons from MW2, well that is proving to be a beast again in Warzone as it has one of the best TTKs in the battle royale. You just need to set it up in one specific way.

Best TAQ-V loadout in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded

Well, that’s according to Warzone guru WhosImmortal, who highlighted the MW2 battle rifle in his March 17 video, claiming its semi-auto mode pushes it into the top tier of weapons.

“Semi-auto guns are inherently more difficult to use but the payoff here is pretty extreme. 45 meters, a decent range where a lot of fights will take place in, an 829 ms TTK, which is extremely fast,” the YouTuber said. “You might not realize it, but the TAQ-V can hold its own if you’ve got the trigger finger and accuracy to consistently land shots at a high rate.”

Given that you need the semi-auto mode to unlock the TAQ’s true potential, the loadout is built for accuracy. That means using the VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor, Bruen Heavy Support underbarrel, and Tactique Brute Stock.

Muzzle : VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor

: VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor Underbarrel : Bruen Heavy Support

: Bruen Heavy Support Optic : Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Magazine : 50-round drum

: 50-round drum Stock: Tactique Brute Stock

Timestamp of 4:35

As per WZRanked stats, the TAQ-V still isn’t getting a look in with players as it sits with a 0.03% popularity rate. That’s a long way off even being a tenuous part of the meta.

However, as WhosImmortal points out, if you can master it, you are going to find success. So, don’t be shocked to see some players run it.