MW2 players roast “grilled cheese” skin over hilarious bug

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at [email protected]

Game-breaking bugs have outraged the Modern Warfare 2 community, so it’s a nice change of pace when players join together to joke over less severe glitches.

It feels like everyday players discover a new bug in Modern Warfare 2. A visual glitch caused player’s screens to be temporarily consumed by darkness and that’s only the tip of the ice berg.

YouTuber Cartiier ran through a game-breaking “God Mode” bug that ruins matches. Thankfully the latest glitch that users are experiencing, isn’t anywhere near as game altering.

A glitch in Modern Warfare 2’s main menu only displays one usable Operator, and it just so happens to be a “grilled cheese skin.”

Activision Modern Warfare 2 has plenty of Operators to chose from.

Modern Warfare 2 players expose Operator glitch

Modern Warfare 2 features 24 playable Operators at launch. Unfortunately, Reddit user idk-bruh shared a visual bug that forces Fender to appear as your selected Operator.

The confused user joked, “is anybody else getting tired of seeing this guy with grilled cheeses strapped to his face?”

One player responded, “a friend of mine changed his to oni, but my other friend also changed it, and it just won’t reflect for me; same with his level, it’s stuck at 1 when he’s at like level 20 or something, very weird.”

Modern Warfare 2’s UI has already received harsh criticism from fans. Players slammed it as the “worst UI in CoD history” and glitches like this only amplify problems. Help appears to be on the way as a leaker claimed a UI overhaul is coming after fan backlash.

A second user added, “Billion dollar company, AAA Game, 3000 devs and a 3 year build time by the way.”

The Modern Warfare 2 community is not satisfied with the game’s UI, but for harmless bugs like this, you can’t help but laugh.