Modern Warfare 2 leaker claims UI overhaul coming after fan backlash

New Modern Warfare 2 leaks claim that the 2022 title will receive a UI and UX overhaul soon, after fan criticism described it as the “worst UI” in Call of Duty history.

Modern Warfare 2’s global release on October 28 means fans are finally getting proper hands-on time with the game. As a result, they’re discovering its strengths, weaknesses, and everything in between.

One aspect of the game that has received nearly universal is the User Interface, or UI. Referring to the menus, design, and accessibility, fans have described it as “purposefully confusing” and even the worst UI in CoD history.

It featured on Dexerto’s list of beta features that needed to be tweaked ahead of the full game and, while it was tidied up slightly, many feel it’s still a long way short of where it needs to be.

There’s good news in that regard though, with a reputable CoD leaker claiming there will be a UI overhaul for Modern Warfare 2 soon.

CoD leaker claims Modern Warfare 2’s UI and UX will be overhauled

On November 2, leaker RalphsValve claimed an “overhaul” to the game’s UI and UX (meaning User Experience) will be coming soon.

The leaker’s report states that several departments at Infinity Ward are working on improving the UI/UX and that an overhaul will drop in-game in the near future.

No specific date was provided but, with fan feedback being so vociferous, it wouldn’t be a shock to see it come in the next few weeks.

Activision Modern Warfare 2’s UI has been frequently criticized.

Despite the leaker’s track record – correctly releasing information relating to MWII and Warzone 2 in the past – the news remains unconfirmed until made official by Activision or Infinity Ward.

Regardless, players can look forward to UI and UX improvements coming with future updates, which will hopefully provide clarity over new features and gain more positive community feedback.