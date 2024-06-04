Deadly MW3 LMG replaces Warzone’s meta DG-28 as fastest TTK weapon

An LMG from Modern Warfare 3 has now replaced the meta DG-58 LSW as Warzone’s fastest-killing weapon following the Season 4 update.

Whenever a new season rolls around for Warzone, the battle royale’s meta quickly undergoes a few shifts. If a top weapon from a previous season is totally broken, it’ll be brought back down to earth and something else will take its spot.

The DG-58 LSW wasn’t as absurdly broken as some other guns in Warzone history, but it was definitely up there. The Modern Warfare 3 LMG had been the go-to option throughout Season 3, however, was heavily nerfed in Season 4 with changes to the bullet velocity and headshot multiplier.

Those changes have, naturally, impacted the DG’s TTK, and it’s fallen away as the fastest-killing gun in Warzone. Don’t fret though, because WhosImmortal has highlighted another LMG to take its place – the Holger 26.

“Now, the Holger is the more optimal choice. Not only does it have a better damage range, especially when you’re putting on full attachments to extend that range,” the Warzone guru said in his June 3 video.

To be specific, the Holger has a TTK of 765 ms in fights over 30 meters, while the DG-58 LSW lacks behind at 850 ms.

Muzzle: VT-7 Spirtifrie Suppressor

Barrel: Holger Factory Barrel

Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support

Optic: JAK Glassless Optic

Stock: Ascent Lord Stock

WhosImmortal noted that the difference between the two TTKs is barely noticeable at longer ranges, but the Holger is still a hair faster than its rival.

The YouTuber also added that the LMG can be built in two different ways, with or without the Ascent Lord Stock, but that attachment does make it a “laser” in the long-range fights.

It remains to be seen if the Holger will vault up to the top of the meta charts and knock off the likes of the Striker 9, Bruen, and MCW.