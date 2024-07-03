Modern Warfare 3 LMG is actually one of Warzone’s best guns but it’s “heavily slept on”

One of Modern Warfare 3’s LMGs is proving to be one of the best guns in Warzone, but it’s still being “heavily slept on” by players.

Over the last few years, different weapon types have dominated Warzone at different times. Yet, when it comes to Modern Warfare 3’s cycle, LMGs have seen a bit more love than they ever have before.

The big damage dealers have, in the past, been seen as sluggish options that aren’t really worth using. Yet, in MW3, they’ve proven to be one of the best sets of weapons to use across the different maps, and they’re only getting stronger following the Season 4 Reloaded update.

That’s according to Warzone guru Metaphor anyway, as he believes the TAQ Evolvere is now one of the best guns in the battle royale, but it’s still being ignored by the majority of players.

“This is a gun that many of you guys have never even touched. Trust me, give this gun a try, it’s really, really fun and it’s one of the best guns in the entire game right now and it’s being heavily, heavily slept on,” he said in his July 2 video.

“This thing is super easy to control, it is absolutely insane, you can wall bang things with it. It is obviously a little bit slower but this thing packs a punch.”

Muzzle: Casus Break

Barrel: LRF Righteous Long Barrel

Underbarrel: Bruen Pivot Vertical

Optic: JAK Glassless Optic

Stock: Rampart Heavy Stock

As noted, the Season 4 Reloaded update heralded some good news for LMGs as a handful of them were buffed. However, the TAQ actually wasn’t touched. So, it’s just naturally become one of the better options around.

Metaphor’s take has yet to be reflected with players, though, as WZRanked stats still have it as the 23rd most popular gun in the game. It clearly should be higher than it is, though, as it’s a deadly option.