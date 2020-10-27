Mutineers Pro-Am $25K Warzone event: final placements & recap - Dexerto

Call of Duty League franchise, Florida Mutineers, hosted the Elite Gamer Pro-Am Warzone tournament that featured big-name pros and content creators battling it out for a slice of the $25,000 prize pool.

With the dog days of the Call of Duty League offseason very much upon us, more and more teams have entered the business of hosting Warzone competitions, with the Florida Mutineers being the latest example.

Along with one of their leading sponsors, Cox, the Mutineers organized the Elite Gamer event, a series of Warzone tournaments that culminated with a $25,000 championship featuring a lot of popular figures in and out of the gaming world.

Before that, players in the United States got the chance to compete in several smaller play-in competitions, which featured their own prizes as well as qualifier spots for the main event.

Mutineers’ Elite Gamer Championship recap

Despite featuring many of the most prolific names in Warzone today, this particular comp saw new Duos rising to the top. Tfue & Symfuhny have both won multiple championships in the CoD battle royale. However, their elite synergy was no match for some of the amateur teams that had earned their spot through the qualifiers.

They were knocked out in the first round on this day of competition, falling to Falnets & Shmelt. Meanwhile, the same upsets occurred on the opposite side of the bracket too. Pamaj & Skyz were knocked out by Pace & Gang while Tommey & Aydan lost to Mrdaft & Scummn in the second round.

Ultimately, the final showdown pit Dez & Ahtract against Pace & Gang. Both Duos were coming off of impressive showings in the semi-final round, though only one could come away as the champs. Pace & Gang cruised through to an early lead and didn’t falter throughout the series. They took home the crown and the lion’s share of the prize pool.

When was the Mutineers’ Elite Gamer Championship?

The main leg of the competition took place on Tuesday, October 27. It kicked off at 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET / 9 PM UK and ran for a few hours.

It was streamed live on the official Florida Mutineers Twitch channel, which we’ve included below for your convenience.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Elite Gamer Warzone tourney teams & bracket

There were a total of 18 teams competing in this competition – ten that were invited and another eight that qualified via that four qualifier tournaments held throughout October.

The ten invited teams featured a mix of Warzone “pros” and high-profile amateur players, including the likes of athletes, musicians, and other celebrity figures.

Invited teams:

Antwuan Woods & Splack (play-in)

Seth Curry & LGTN (play-in)

LEGIQN & ZLaner (play-in)

MerK & Maven (play-in)

Symfuhny & Tfue

FaZe Bloo & Clutchbelk

Pamaj & Skyz

Karma & Stukawaki

Super Duper Kyle & ScummN

Might Mouse & BigDaddyRyyy

Qualified teams:

Tommey & Aydan (Qualifier #1)

aHTracT- & Dezmond (Qualifier #2)

GunsWorld & Djmas23(Qualifier #3)

PaceSetter & GangstazSalute88(Qualifier #4)

Kekoa & RussDaddy (Qualifier #5)

SloppyHarry & Unifyz(Qualifier #6)

Immude & Cinco (Qualifier #7)

Falnets & Shmelt (Qualifier #8)

Bracket:

Format, rules, prizing

This was a single-elimination duos tournament that used the popular bot-race format, meaning that teams matched up in the bracket must queue into a public quads lobby together. So, while they’re technically teammates in-game, they’re opponents for the purposes of the event.

All matches were best-of-three, with the combined number of kills between each pair of players counting as their score. The duo that got more eliminations in a single game of Warzone was considered the victor of that game, and the first to win two of those advanced in the bracket.

As for the prizing, $15,000 of the $25,000 went to the champion team, $5,000 to the second-place duo, and another $5,000 was donated to the Call of Duty Endowment.