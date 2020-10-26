Cheaters already ruining Black Ops Cold War with SiLLY | CharlieIntel Podcast #6 - Dexerto

Loadout Drops can now be added to the list of potential threats in Warzone, as unlucky Call of Duty players still grinding the battle royale have been hit with a new game-breaking bug that makes it impossible to win.

Infinity Ward’s hugely popular battle royale is into its sixth season now. Despite plenty of iteration and tons of updates since launch, new bugs continue to pop up. The latest will have you questioning every Loadout Drop until a fix is deployed.

Loadout Drops are absolutely vital in Warzone. It’s the only way to secure the most powerful weapons in the game and kit your Operator out with some important perks. However, it turns out they also have some critical downsides in the latest update.

Rather than grabbing a set of weapons and being on your way, there’s a chance that Loadout Drops now ruin your match. Here’s what you need to be cautious of.

While running through a game on October 25, Reddit user ‘tharimrattler’ was thrown off guard by a Loadout Drop. To begin with, it landed in a rather awkward spot atop a street sign. Though what followed was far more awkward.

The player selected their Loadout almost instantly once the menu appeared. They were likely spamming the select button straight away as they had their favorite setup as the top class option. Unfortunately, choosing the Loadout this fast came with some complications. The progress bar for ‘Capturing’ the crate remained on screen.

No matter what they did, how far they moved from the drop, or what buttons they pressed, this bar stayed in effect. While that may not seem like a huge deal, this is what prevented them from shooting, swapping weapons, and using any form of equipment. For the rest of the game, they were quite literally defenseless.

Plenty of other players chimed in, adding they’ve also encountered the strange bug. It’s clearly not a one-off issue but there’s no telling how common it is just yet. You’ll need to be extra careful when interacting with Supply Drops until next update.

If you get hit with this particular glitch, there’s no proper way to deal with it.

Other issues can be fought through but for the Loadout Drop bug, it more or less means game over. If you’re downed, there’s a chance you might regain control in the Gulag. Though even that could seriously hinder if not ruin your run.

Infinity Ward is yet to comment on the issue but something this severe will likely be an immediate priority. Keep your eyes peeled for updates over the next few days.