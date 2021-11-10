 Call of Duty: Vanguard devs confirm fix coming for S&D bomb glitch - Dexerto
Call of Duty: Vanguard devs confirm fix coming for S&D bomb glitch

Published: 10/Nov/2021 19:30

by Theo Salaun
call of duty vanguard bomb explosion
Activision

Call of Duty: Vanguard

To every Call of Duty: Vanguard grinder’s delight, the notorious Search and Destroy defuse bomb glitch is getting a fix. In a new announcement, Sledgehammer Games revealed that a solution is scheduled.

On November 6, just a day after Vanguard’s release, former S&D coach MuTeX exposed a “heartbreaking” glitch in the beloved mode. With a number of tournaments already utilizing the mode, this issue quickly caught enough steam to gain Sledgehammer’s attention.

Essentially, the bug ruined bomb defuses by giving the attacking team extra information. While bombs usually always say “defend” above them for the attacking team, this glitch changed that text to “defusing target” whenever a defender got on it.

With MuTeX and others praying for an immediate fix, it appears that the devs are heeding the call. Although it’s unclear exactly how soon the change will come.

Call of Duty: Vanguard S&D glitch fix “scheduled”

As you can see in the screenshot of Vanguard’s new Trello board, there is a “fix scheduled” for the “defuse bomb glitch in SnD.”

Although this isn’t as ideal as a fix dropping with the November 10 patch, players are still happy about it. For one, it confirms that this was a bug and not an intended new S&D mechanic. For another, it’s a sign of transparency and suggests that a fix is already in place to deploy.

In the replies to MuTeX’s original tweet exposing the situation, people were certainly concerned. JGOD assumed it had “to be an oversight” and pros thanked MuTeX for shining a light on the issue.

We’ll keep an eye out for any further updates, but many are hoping that the scheduled fix comes sooner than later.

