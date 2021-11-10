Call of Duty: Vanguard devs confirm fix coming for S&D bomb glitch

To every Call of Duty: Vanguard grinder’s delight, the notorious Search and Destroy defuse bomb glitch is getting a fix. In a new announcement, Sledgehammer Games revealed that a solution is scheduled.

On November 6, just a day after Vanguard’s release, former S&D coach MuTeX exposed a “heartbreaking” glitch in the beloved mode. With a number of tournaments already utilizing the mode, this issue quickly caught enough steam to gain Sledgehammer’s attention.

Essentially, the bug ruined bomb defuses by giving the attacking team extra information. While bombs usually always say “defend” above them for the attacking team, this glitch changed that text to “defusing target” whenever a defender got on it.

Advertisement

With MuTeX and others praying for an immediate fix, it appears that the devs are heeding the call. Although it’s unclear exactly how soon the change will come.

Call of Duty: Vanguard S&D glitch fix “scheduled”

There’s a fix scheduled for Vanguard’s S&D bomb glitch, per @SHGames 🙌 No timeline announced yet pic.twitter.com/yE17VnOTfK — DEXERTO Intel (@DexertoIntel) November 10, 2021

As you can see in the screenshot of Vanguard’s new Trello board, there is a “fix scheduled” for the “defuse bomb glitch in SnD.”

Although this isn’t as ideal as a fix dropping with the November 10 patch, players are still happy about it. For one, it confirms that this was a bug and not an intended new S&D mechanic. For another, it’s a sign of transparency and suggests that a fix is already in place to deploy.

Advertisement

I'm so sorry for doing this… But im 100% sure there are some people abusing this bomb defusing glitch. I just lost a wager match due to this glitch. Here is how you do it… Please fix it ASAP so we can continue to compete and not get robbed by cheaters. @ATVIAssist @SHGames pic.twitter.com/ztu0X8w8Pz — MuTeX (@FF_MuTeX) November 6, 2021

In the replies to MuTeX’s original tweet exposing the situation, people were certainly concerned. JGOD assumed it had “to be an oversight” and pros thanked MuTeX for shining a light on the issue.

We’ll keep an eye out for any further updates, but many are hoping that the scheduled fix comes sooner than later.