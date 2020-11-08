 Modern Warfare & Warzone patch 1.29: New operators, Cold War preparation - Dexerto
Modern Warfare & Warzone patch 1.29: New operators, Cold War preparation

Published: 8/Nov/2020 17:25

by Marco Rizzo
New Warzone update
Black Ops Cold War War Zone

The upcoming update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone, 1.29, has been made available to pre-load for PS4 users. 

This is looking to be the last significant update that Infinity Ward will release for Modern Warfare before the launch of the new Call of Duty: Cold war on November 13.

Not parting ways with the tradition of heavy updates, players will be looking at a substantial 33GB download.

The Los Angeles-based developers have not yet released the 1.29 patch notes but are likely to do so on November 8. While not many details have been made public, thanks to some hints dropped by Activision and IW we are able to make so educated guesses.

New Warzone update
Activision
The pre-load should be available for all ps4 users by the end of the 8th

Back in October, Activision announced that Warzone is going to be fully integrated with the new Call of Duty by December.

This means that the upcoming update will be looking to introduce some assets and content from the new title,  this theory has gained more track since the publisher’s announcement that starting from the 12th, Warzone players will be able to use Cold War operators.

Of course, the new operators will only be available to use as long as the user has unlocked them.

Speaking of operators, Infinity War has been teasing the addition of a new character for a while making it likely that they will be revealed and introduced with 1.29.

New Call of Duty update
Activision
Warzone will be integrated into CoD: Cold War by December

Activision has announced that Black Ops Cold War and Warzone will be integrated in December 2020. With the upcoming release of the new CoD title and the release of the next-gen consoles, it would be safe to assume that, along with the usual bug fixes and in-game content, the update will be used to optimize Warzone for the new Playstation and Xbox systems.

The update will also be looking to fix some of the most severe bugs reported in the past month.

For example, multiple users have reported the constant resetting officer challenges 90-100, preventing them from earning the Season 6 emblem.

One of the most frustrating ones so far reported is the inability of some players to earn a Nuke even after completing their 30-player kill streak.

In Warzone some users are reporting issues regarding the challenge requiring players to win Gulag rounds as Gaz,  preventing them from completing the first objective of the mission.

We are waiting with excitement for the release of the full patch notes, and while the size of the patch will make it more difficult, the update will be a great way to conclude Modern WArfare’s cycle before the release of the next installment of the series.

Call of Duty

Warzone players claim every lobby is filled with hackers again

Published: 8/Nov/2020 14:05

by Daniel Cleary
Nikto operator in Modern Warfare
Infinity Ward

Warzone

Call of Duty players are claiming that Warzone is full of hackers yet again, despite Activision’s latest efforts to target the popular third-party cheating sites.

Warzone has seen incredible success since it was introduced on March 10, attracting plenty of top personalities from other titles to start creating content around the new Call of Duty battle royale.

However, as with many online multiplayer titles, one of the biggest challenges facing Warzone is the number of cheaters that have been plaguing matches, which has even led to Activision taking legal action against some of the supplying sites.

warzone characters running with weapons
Infinity Ward
Warzone players are reporting an increase in cheaters.

Hackers back in droves in Warzone

After the Call of Duty publishers initially shut down some of the cheats that had been plaguing the game, there appeared to be a big drop-off in the number of hackers in Warzone lobbies.

Unfortunately, this did not last for too long, with many players now reporting that cheaters have returned in the latter half of Season 6 and are ruining lobbies for players yet again.

Over the last few days, there have been multiple posts on the Warzone subreddit, similar to the one from u/CivChris, claiming that there has been an increased number of cheaters in their lobby.

Warzone is unplayable again due to hackers from CODWarzone

“I can’t count the number of times in the last week where I’ve had a game ruined by a hacker,” they explained, suggesting that there were many different cheats being used, “A lot of the time it’s not even obvious hacking like aimbot, it’s red boxing.”

PS4 Warzone player u/rolandassassin added that he had encountered hackers in back-to-back games after enabling crossplay and claimed that the PC servers had become “aimbot heaven.”

How can people even play this on PC? Aimbot heaven instantly when i turn on crossplay from CODWarzone

While it is unclear what could be causing this apparent rise in cheaters, it was rumored that one of the well-known cheating sites has made a return after it was previously affected by a ban wave.

The Modern Warfare devs have issued multiple ban waves during the year and provided fans with updates on their progress, however, with the problem arising once again, players are calling for the issue to be addressed once again.