Modern Warfare & Warzone patch 1.29: New operators, Cold War preparation - Dexerto

The upcoming update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone, 1.29, has been made available to pre-load for PS4 users.

This is looking to be the last significant update that Infinity Ward will release for Modern Warfare before the launch of the new Call of Duty: Cold war on November 13.

Not parting ways with the tradition of heavy updates, players will be looking at a substantial 33GB download.

The Los Angeles-based developers have not yet released the 1.29 patch notes but are likely to do so on November 8. While not many details have been made public, thanks to some hints dropped by Activision and IW we are able to make so educated guesses.

Back in October, Activision announced that Warzone is going to be fully integrated with the new Call of Duty by December.

This means that the upcoming update will be looking to introduce some assets and content from the new title, this theory has gained more track since the publisher’s announcement that starting from the 12th, Warzone players will be able to use Cold War operators.

Read More: Modern Warfare bug reveals what Warzone in 3rd person would look like

Of course, the new operators will only be available to use as long as the user has unlocked them.

Speaking of operators, Infinity War has been teasing the addition of a new character for a while making it likely that they will be revealed and introduced with 1.29.

Activision has announced that Black Ops Cold War and Warzone will be integrated in December 2020. With the upcoming release of the new CoD title and the release of the next-gen consoles, it would be safe to assume that, along with the usual bug fixes and in-game content, the update will be used to optimize Warzone for the new Playstation and Xbox systems.

The update will also be looking to fix some of the most severe bugs reported in the past month.

For example, multiple users have reported the constant resetting officer challenges 90-100, preventing them from earning the Season 6 emblem.

One of the most frustrating ones so far reported is the inability of some players to earn a Nuke even after completing their 30-player kill streak.

In Warzone some users are reporting issues regarding the challenge requiring players to win Gulag rounds as Gaz, preventing them from completing the first objective of the mission.

We are waiting with excitement for the release of the full patch notes, and while the size of the patch will make it more difficult, the update will be a great way to conclude Modern WArfare’s cycle before the release of the next installment of the series.