Modern Warfare & Warzone Oct 13 patch: weapon changes & playlist update - Dexerto

Infinity Ward has just pushed out a new update for both Modern Warfare and Warzone, bringing new weapon tweaks, fresh playlists, and a ton of bug fixes.
While Black Ops Cold War may be drawing near, Modern Warfare is still looking to close out its lifecycle in the biggest ways possible. From major seasonal updates with tons of new content to smaller patches that fix critical issues, Infinity Ward is constantly looking to improve the experience.
Today’s update falls into the latter side of things with more minor gameplay tweaks coming into effect. Whether you’re a battle royale fiend or stick to the core multiplayer grind, these changes will impact everyone.
A few weapons have been tweaked across the board and new playlists have also been thrown into the mix. Here’s a full rundown on everything you need to know about the October 13 patch.
Weapon adjustments in the October 13 update
Two weapons have been tweaked in the latest update. Both the Kar98 and SP-R 208 Marksman Rifles have been changed. However, these new buffs and nerfs respectively, will only apply in Warzone, not Modern Warfare’s multiplayer.
For the Kar98, the minimum damage at range has been increased. This will allow you to take down opponents from afar with greater ease. On the opposite side of things, the SP-R 208 has had its minimum damage at range decreased instead.
There’s no telling the exact value of these changes, just make sure to adjust your loadouts before you next drop-in.
New playlists in Modern Warfare & Warzone
As per usual with midweek updates, new playlists are now active across both Modern Warfare and Warzone. For battle royale players, the Blood Money Quads option has been pulled from the game. You’ll no longer be able to squad up in this mode, but in its place, regular Plunder Quads is back.
For multiplayer, a handful of new playlists have been added this time around. Your standard Ground War experience is available once again alongside the classic 2v2 Gunfight mode. However, you’ll also find Deathmatch Domination + Drop Zone, Gun Game TDM, and HQ Firefight.
In this variation on the HQ game mode, players can also earn points through kills as well, not just through time in control of the headquarter.
Last but not least, the October 13 update came with some general changes and a ton of bug fixes. Most notably, performance on PC should be improved moving forward. Bunker 11 should be accessible without any issues now. The game should be crashing less than ever now too, thanks to several minor changes.
Be sure to read up on the full patch notes below.
Modern Warfare & Warzone Oct. 13 patch notes
Playlist Update
Modern Warfare
- Ground War
- Gunfight
- Deathmatch Domination + Drop Zone
- Gun Game TDM
- HQ Firefight – teams can add to their score by capturing the headquarters and also by getting kills
Warzone
- Removing Blood Money Quads
- Adding Plunder Quads
General Fixes
- Fix for an issue where the “next unlocks” section was showing attachments out of order
- Fixed an issue where teammates could spawn inside a closed off room on Broadcast
- Fix for a bug where viewing the “Nevermore” execution in the menu could sometimes cause the animal model to get stuck
- Fixed a bug where grenades could fall through the floor in the Foreman’s Office while on Mialstor Tank Factory
- Fixed a lighting issue with the “Gilded Arm” variant from the Season Six Battle Pass
- Fix for an issue where players could experience a crash after reaching wave 45 or higher in Survival mode
- Improved stability for PC
Weapons
- Increased minimum damage at range on the Kar98 in Warzone
- Reduced minimum damage at range on the SP-R 208 in Warzone
Warzone
- Fixes to help improve volume levels with War Tracks slider
- Fixes to help prevent players from dying while completing the Subway puzzle
- Fix for a bug where players might not be able to access Bunker 11
- Fixed a gas mask bug when players attempt to complete the Station puzzle
- Fix for a bug where using a self-revive near the doors on the subway train, they will clip out of the train but still be transferred to the next station
- Fix for a collision bug near the entrance of the underground road on the West side of the airport
- If a player dies post doors closing of the subway car, they will be pulled out of gulag by the fast travel system and then pulled back into gulag for a match once it is their turn. This has been fixed
- Fix for an issue where the player’s view could be forcibly moved when exiting a vehicle or parachuting
- Fixed a bug where players could experience a crash after engaging with a Bounty contract