 Modern Warfare & Warzone Oct 13 patch: weapon changes & playlist update - Dexerto
Call of Duty

Modern Warfare & Warzone Oct 13 patch: weapon changes & playlist update

Published: 14/Oct/2020 5:42 Updated: 14/Oct/2020 6:06

by Brad Norton
Modern Warfare gameplay
Infinity Ward

Modern Warfare Warzone

Infinity Ward has just pushed out a new update for both Modern Warfare and Warzone, bringing new weapon tweaks, fresh playlists, and a ton of bug fixes.

While Black Ops Cold War may be drawing near, Modern Warfare is still looking to close out its lifecycle in the biggest ways possible. From major seasonal updates with tons of new content to smaller patches that fix critical issues, Infinity Ward is constantly looking to improve the experience.

Today’s update falls into the latter side of things with more minor gameplay tweaks coming into effect. Whether you’re a battle royale fiend or stick to the core multiplayer grind, these changes will impact everyone.

A few weapons have been tweaked across the board and new playlists have also been thrown into the mix. Here’s a full rundown on everything you need to know about the October 13 patch.

Weapon adjustments in the October 13 update

Modern Warfare gameplay Marksman rifle
Infinity Ward
Two Marksman Rifles have been adjusted in the latest update.

Two weapons have been tweaked in the latest update. Both the Kar98 and SP-R 208 Marksman Rifles have been changed. However, these new buffs and nerfs respectively, will only apply in Warzone, not Modern Warfare’s multiplayer.

For the Kar98, the minimum damage at range has been increased. This will allow you to take down opponents from afar with greater ease. On the opposite side of things, the SP-R 208 has had its minimum damage at range decreased instead.

There’s no telling the exact value of these changes, just make sure to adjust your loadouts before you next drop-in. 

New playlists in Modern Warfare & Warzone

Modern Warfare gameplay
Infinity Ward
A new twist on Headquarters is now playable in Modern Warfare

As per usual with midweek updates, new playlists are now active across both Modern Warfare and Warzone. For battle royale players, the Blood Money Quads option has been pulled from the game. You’ll no longer be able to squad up in this mode, but in its place, regular Plunder Quads is back.

For multiplayer, a handful of new playlists have been added this time around. Your standard Ground War experience is available once again alongside the classic 2v2 Gunfight mode. However, you’ll also find Deathmatch Domination + Drop Zone, Gun Game TDM, and HQ Firefight.

In this variation on the HQ game mode, players can also earn points through kills as well, not just through time in control of the headquarter.

Modern Warfare gameplay
Infinity Ward
Bunkers should be far less buggy thanks to the new update.

Last but not least, the October 13 update came with some general changes and a ton of bug fixes. Most notably, performance on PC should be improved moving forward. Bunker 11 should be accessible without any issues now. The game should be crashing less than ever now too, thanks to several minor changes.

Be sure to read up on the full patch notes below.

Modern Warfare & Warzone Oct. 13 patch notes

Playlist Update

Modern Warfare

  • Ground War
  • Gunfight
  • Deathmatch Domination + Drop Zone
  • Gun Game TDM
  • HQ Firefight – teams can add to their score by capturing the headquarters and also by getting kills

Warzone

  • Removing Blood Money Quads
  • Adding Plunder Quads

General Fixes

  • Fix for an issue where the “next unlocks” section was showing attachments out of order
  • Fixed an issue where teammates could spawn inside a closed off room on Broadcast
  • Fix for a bug where viewing the “Nevermore” execution in the menu could sometimes cause the animal model to get stuck
  • Fixed a bug where grenades could fall through the floor in the Foreman’s Office while on Mialstor Tank Factory
  • Fixed a lighting issue with the “Gilded Arm” variant from the Season Six Battle Pass
  • Fix for an issue where players could experience a crash after reaching wave 45 or higher in Survival mode
  • Improved stability for PC

Weapons

  • Increased minimum damage at range on the Kar98 in Warzone
  • Reduced minimum damage at range on the SP-R 208 in Warzone

Warzone

  • Fixes to help improve volume levels with War Tracks slider
  • Fixes to help prevent players from dying while completing the Subway puzzle
  • Fix for a bug where players might not be able to access Bunker 11
  • Fixed a gas mask bug when players attempt to complete the Station puzzle
  • Fix for a bug where using a self-revive near the doors on the subway train, they will clip out of the train but still be transferred to the next station
  • Fix for a collision bug near the entrance of the underground road on the West side of the airport
  • If a player dies post doors closing of the subway car, they will be pulled out of gulag by the fast travel system and then pulled back into gulag for a match once it is their turn. This has been fixed
  • Fix for an issue where the player’s view could be forcibly moved when exiting a vehicle or parachuting
  • Fixed a bug where players could experience a crash after engaging with a Bounty contract
Gaming

Best Amazon Prime Day Gaming deals (US & UK)

Published: 13/Oct/2020 21:20 Updated: 14/Oct/2020 0:46

by Calum Patterson
Amazon

Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is finally upon us, which means it’s one of the best times to get your hands on those gaming products that you’ve been looking forward to adding to your arsenal. Here are some of the best deals on Amazon Prime today in the gaming world.

Amazon Prime Day is finally upon us. For those who don’t know, once a year Amazon puts out some insane deals on all sorts of products. One of the main grabs on that day, however, are tech products. More specifically, gaming products are highly sought after – and for good reason. Any chance to get your hands on an expensive gaming console or TV at a lower price is bound to bring some anticipation.

But what are some of the best deals, you might ask? What have the biggest discounts or what now has the best value? Here are the best gaming deals during Amazon Prime Day for both the US and the UK on October 13 and 14, 2020, broken down by each specific category.

Note that prices are subject to change, and some of these items may go out of stock fast.

Jump to a specific category:

US

UK

US Edition

Best PlayStation 4 deals (US)

Last of Us 2 on PS4

Best Xbox One deals (US)

Madden NFL 21

Best PC deals (US)

Gigabyte Motherboard

Samsung NVME SSD

Best Nintendo Switch deals (US)

Best Accessories deals (US)

Razer huntsman keyboard

Razer Nari headset

UK Edition

Best PlayStation 4 deals (UK)

Best Xbox One deals (UK)

Best PC deals (UK)

Best Nintendo Switch deals (UK)

Best Accessories deals (UK)

If you don’t see your favorite item on the list of deals today, not a problem. Remember, both Black Friday and Cyber Monday are a little over a month out, so if you didn’t get your hands on your favorite item here, you may have a chance to try again in just a few weeks.

Links on this page are affiliate links, if you buy through these links, we may receive a small commission.