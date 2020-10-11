 Why Warzone streamers want NICKMERCS to delete his OP CR-56 AMAX video - Dexerto
Why Warzone streamers want NICKMERCS to delete his OP CR-56 AMAX video

Published: 11/Oct/2020 1:18

by Theo Salaun
Call of Duty: Warzone Season 6 doesn’t have a definitive meta and streamers apparently want to keep it that way, as they’ve asked NICKMERCS to hide his overpowered CR-56 AMAX loadout video.

NICKMERCS tries a lot of different guns and shares the best ones with his massive community. That’s especially useful now, following nerfs to the SP-R, because everyone is looking for a new medium-to-long-range weapon and streamers seem to want their preferred AR to remain a secret.

As the Kilo 141 and, to a lesser extent, even the classic M4-A1 have returned to prominence across Verdansk, the high-damage CR-56 AMAX is making the rounds among the game’s best. Unfortunately for those players, the secret might be out, as NICKMERCS made a video describing the gun as a Kilo replacement and shared the optimal class for the heavy-recoil weapon with his 3.05 million YouTube followers. 

Although the streamers likely don’t care and are just joking, it’s a funny testament to what a deadly dynamo the AMAX can be in Season 6 when wielded by the right hands. 

NICKMERC’s CR-56 AMAX loadout for Warzone

It’s not exactly clear why this class is getting so much more attention than his original Season 5 setup, but it’s possible that swapping out a Merc Foregrip for the Ranger gives the gun enough recoil stability to make it a force on Verdansk.

  • Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor.
  • Barrel: XRK Zodiac S440.
  • Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic.
  • Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip.
  • Ammunition: 45 Round Mags.

In response to the MFAM’s leader popularizing the niche AR, popular professional Warzone player, JoeWo, lovingly asked NICKMERCS to delete his video.

In replies, NICKMERCS and Swagg’s teammate during their championship run at the $100,000 Toronto Ultra Warzone tournament, DiazBiffle, seconded the motion. 

As of yet, there has been no response to JoeWo’s promise that he “will do anything, literally anything” for NICKMERCS to delete the video. But the Warzone star hasn’t posted the video on Twitter, so maybe he did take JoeWo up on the offer.

Still, for those thinking they discovered a cheat code with this loadout, a word of caution: while the CR-56 AMAX does deal a tremendous amount of damage, its recoil is very difficult to control.

That gives the AR a steep learning curve, but one that, when mastered, could provide massive dividends.

Call of Duty

CoD pro ACHES wants 11 major changes to Black Ops Cold War

Published: 10/Oct/2020 23:54

by Theo Salaun
Two-time Call of Duty world champion and former Los Angeles Guerrillas player, Patrick ‘ACHES’ Price has delivered an in-depth powerpoint giving feedback on the issues with Black Ops Cold War and how they can be fixed.

With the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Open Beta in full swing, the developers over at Treyarch and Raven Software are absorbing a bevy of focused criticisms from the franchise’s ever-eager fanbase. Fortunately, ACHES has balanced his own critiques with a variety of constructive suggestions, giving a professional player’s perspective on how best to balance the newest upcoming CoD title.

And that perspective appears to be presented as professionally as the former Call of Duty League pro’s gameplay is, with a series of PowerPoint-esque slides shared on Twitter. 

Starting with a disclaimer that he is excited by this game’s potential, ACHES proceeds to dive into 11 suggestions spanning movement mechanics, stocks, perks, equipment, and scorestreaks. We summarize those issues and suggestions here.

Sliding, movement, and the Duster Stock

First, ACHES details how he would adjust the game’s movement mechanics. Most notably, he thinks that sliding needs to be nerfed in a variety of ways so that the game isn’t overwhelmed by a slide-cancel meta like Modern Warfare was. This is in line with others’ complaints about slide exploits in the title. Further, as a countermeasure, he thinks that the game’s base movement speed should be buffed. 

With the idea of cutting down on movement tricks while boosting general mobility, this would make Black Ops Cold War a more evenly balanced title (and less easily dominated by pros like Anthony ‘Shotzzy’ Cuevas?). He then touches on how the Duster Stock should be overhauled before diving into the Ninja Perk and some of the game’s equipment.

Ninja Perk, EMP Grenades, throwables, and Trophy System

For Ninja, ACHES believes that the perk should be buffed “a bit more” in hopes that it improves competitiveness on respawn modes and encourages the Search and Destroy community to make a return. 

Then, while wanting EMP Grenades and the Hardwired perk to be added to the game, he has also laid out that he thinks throwable equipment needs to be nerfed so that players can’t launch them across the map like an NFL quarterback. Further, he believes the Trophy System field upgrade needs to be balanced so that it isn’t used by every single player at all times.

Scorestreak, Wildcard, Stim Shot, and Jump-Shotting

Finally, ACHES joins much of the CoD community in wanting changes to the scorestreak system. Further, he adds suggestions for the Wildcard system and Stim Shot to be improved, while offering that jump-shotting simply feels awkward.

As of yet, developers have not responded to ACHES’ 11 general suggestions, but the Open Beta is open until October 12 so it is likely that they are still gathering information. As a general note, though, this is probably the best way to offer feedback, as ACHES made sure to offer suggestions for each issue he has with the game’s current iteration.

