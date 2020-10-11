Why Warzone streamers want NICKMERCS to delete his OP CR-56 AMAX video - Dexerto

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 6 doesn’t have a definitive meta and streamers apparently want to keep it that way, as they’ve asked NICKMERCS to hide his overpowered CR-56 AMAX loadout video.

NICKMERCS tries a lot of different guns and shares the best ones with his massive community. That’s especially useful now, following nerfs to the SP-R, because everyone is looking for a new medium-to-long-range weapon and streamers seem to want their preferred AR to remain a secret.

As the Kilo 141 and, to a lesser extent, even the classic M4-A1 have returned to prominence across Verdansk, the high-damage CR-56 AMAX is making the rounds among the game’s best. Unfortunately for those players, the secret might be out, as NICKMERCS made a video describing the gun as a Kilo replacement and shared the optimal class for the heavy-recoil weapon with his 3.05 million YouTube followers.

Although the streamers likely don’t care and are just joking, it’s a funny testament to what a deadly dynamo the AMAX can be in Season 6 when wielded by the right hands.

NICKMERC’s CR-56 AMAX loadout for Warzone

It’s not exactly clear why this class is getting so much more attention than his original Season 5 setup, but it’s possible that swapping out a Merc Foregrip for the Ranger gives the gun enough recoil stability to make it a force on Verdansk.

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor.

Barrel: XRK Zodiac S440.

Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic.

Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip.

Ammunition: 45 Round Mags.

In response to the MFAM’s leader popularizing the niche AR, popular professional Warzone player, JoeWo, lovingly asked NICKMERCS to delete his video.

In replies, NICKMERCS and Swagg’s teammate during their championship run at the $100,000 Toronto Ultra Warzone tournament, DiazBiffle, seconded the motion.

HEY @NICKMERCS please delete your Amax video I will do anything literally anything. with love, JoeWo — JoeWo (@AverageJoeWo) October 10, 2020

As of yet, there has been no response to JoeWo’s promise that he “will do anything, literally anything” for NICKMERCS to delete the video. But the Warzone star hasn’t posted the video on Twitter, so maybe he did take JoeWo up on the offer.

Still, for those thinking they discovered a cheat code with this loadout, a word of caution: while the CR-56 AMAX does deal a tremendous amount of damage, its recoil is very difficult to control.

That gives the AR a steep learning curve, but one that, when mastered, could provide massive dividends.