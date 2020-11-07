 Black Ops Cold War players outraged over PlayStation-exclusive bonuses - Dexerto
Call of Duty

Black Ops Cold War players outraged over PlayStation-exclusive bonuses

Published: 7/Nov/2020 22:01

by Bill Cooney
Black Ops 4 Playstation exclusives
Treyarch/Playstation

Black Ops Cold War

Black Ops Cold War will be offering players on PlayStation exclusive content and bonuses, but some of the game’s fans are apparently unhappy with the developers playing favorites.

On November 6, Call of Duty announced the full list of PlayStation-exclusive perks coming with Black Ops. These include two extra create-a-class slots, a special Zombies game mode, two different weapon experience bonuses, and even more.

Once every month, BOCW players on the platform will get a 24hr-long double XP boost. In addition, if your party consists of other PS users, everyone will receive a 25-percent weapon XP increase while you’re grouped together.

As long as you’re on Sony’s platform these seem like a pretty sweet deal, but other players aren’t thrilled with what they’re calling a system where you have to play on Playstation to get the most for your money.

‘2 Extra Create A Class Loadouts’ ONLY for PlayStation players is blatantly anti-consumer to PC and Xbox. from blackopscoldwar

In a highly upvoted post on the Cold War subreddit, user ‘BenjaminWareing’ called the exclusives “blatantly anti-consumer” for players on PC or Xbox.

“Last year, an exclusive game mode was lame enough, but it was not game-changing,” they wrote. “Now granting two extra create-a-class slots ONLY for PlayStation players, AND extra tier skips, AND extra weapon XP, AND EXCLUSIVE Double XP events – ALL ONLY FOR PLAYSTATION is crossing the line.”

Back in 2019, Activision was praised for getting rid of loot boxes in Modern Warfare, replacing them with a battle pass system (that can even be unlocked for free with enough earned COD Points). Now, though, this new console-specific exclusivity is getting a fair share of heat for giving PlayStation users a distinct advantage, since they’re able to level up and unlock things like weapon attachments much quicker.

“This has gone beyond console exclusivity,” another Reddit user replied in the comments. “This is Console advantage.”

ak-47 in cod black ops cold war
Treyarch
PlayStation users being able to level up weapons faster doesn’t seem fair to other players.

It’s far from the first time CoD has played favorites of one platform over the other. In recent years Sony has been the one with an exclusivity deal, but from 2010-2015 it was Microsoft and Xbox users who were the ones getting new content first.

The bonuses in previous titles never included these type of XP boosts or as many extra weapon slots like Cold War players will see though, and, with crossplay now a thing, it’s understandable why people who aren’t playing on PlayStation see it as massively unfair for those who are.

Call of Duty

NICKMERCS & TimTheTatMan create a Warzone army of stream snipers

Published: 7/Nov/2020 21:50

by Theo Salaun
nickmercs timthetatman warzone army
Instagram, @NICKMERCS / Infinity Ward / Instagram, @TimTheTatMan

NICKMERCS TimTheTatMan Warzone

In a social experiment for the ages, superstar streamers NICKMERCS and TimTheTatMan capitalized on their clout to create the biggest army of Warzone stream snipers and teamers to ever grace Verdansk.

Gamers, especially of the battle royale variety, do not like stream snipers and they do not like teamers. Countless popular Warzone streamers have decried the former, whether after being somehow hunted down and killed during a tournament or simply during a casual session with their friends.

But NICKMERCS and TimTheTatMan have seemingly done the impossible by turning stream snipers and an inclination to team into a positive, as they united their massive followings to solidify an army.

The two streamers, who boast a combined 10.2 million followers on Twitch, told their audiences to wear a unified Operator skin and meet at Airport in a game of Duos. The results were incredible, as dozens of players from the game’s lobby joined in, establishing peace among themselves and gallivanting toward unfriendlies. 

Unsurprisingly, leading a mass of muted unknowns is a difficult affair and the two streamers sometimes struggled to iron out the delicate balances inherent to leadership. 

With great power comes great responsibility and, at one particularly chaotic moment, NICKMERCS unknowingly, irresponsibly sacrificed his soldiers when trying to establish a vehicular convoy. 

But losing some fallen comrades didn’t stop the fun from continuing, as Nick once counted out a platoon of their army, reaching a solid 26 soldiers before encountering a hostile.

And, as one would expect from a streamer army, the group simply erased the enemy combatant within seconds while dropping armor for their two leaders at the same time.

Overall, it was a tremendous, positive experience in which the two streaming superstars proved the power of stream snipers can be harnessed for good content. The two led their group all the way until one of the final circles.

 

With around 10 teams left, the convoy made its way up a stairwell in Stadium, crouched and down to a group of about seven final soldiers. Then, in a shocking twist of fate, a hostile pretended they were part of the group and joined them at the top of the stairs, crouching as if they were friendly.

When the two streamers realized this imposer was wearing the wrong skin and could have been hostile, it was too late. An ambush was sprung and the entire unit was obliterated, securing fourth place and, more importantly, a dramatic ending to an elaborate storyline.

While this giant army somehow didn’t end up winning Nick and Tim the game, the overall result was highly entertaining for the 100,000+ combined viewers between the two streams.

All this said, however, the two Twitch stars might want to be a bit more careful organizing such get-togethers in-game, so to not invoke the wrath of Activision for essentially breaking the rules when it comes to teaming with enemy players.