Modern Warfare 3 players slam “inconsistent” teammate visibility

Modern Warfare 3 community members reported visibility issues from the first beta weekend, making it difficult to differentiate between friend and foe.

After spending their first weekend playing MW3, players gathered their thoughts and walked away with mostly positive feedback. However, there were a few glaring issues that reared their ugly heads. For example, COD pros labeled the game’s spawn system as one of the worst in franchise history.

And despite only being exclusively on PlayStation, the beta’s first weekend was plagued by cheaters. Finally, users blasted MW3 for rolling out a UI worse than MW2 and a downgrade in sound and graphics design.

It remains to be seen what the final product will look like when MW3 officially releases worldwide on November 10, But it’s clear players still want a few wrinkles ironed out, and that includes visibility problems.

Modern Warfare 3 players want better visibility

ModernWarzone argued: “Teammate visibility is inconsistent in the Modern Warfare 3 beta.”

The Call of Duty insider also claimed: “When we played #MW3 early back in August, enemy players and our teammates had an outline around them that greatly improved overall visibility.”

Heading into the second weekend of the MW3 beta, ModernWarzone urged the devs to bring back that outline from a previous build.

To emphasize the point home, ModernWarzone shared a clip from Repulze’s stream, in which he couldn’t tell if he was shooting at a teammate or enemy.

Warzone streamer TheTactialBrit agreed with the criticism: “I’ve done this on a number of occasions. The name tags aren’t clear enough.”

A second user added: “I can’t tell you how many times I’ve shot my teammates because I couldn’t tell they were enemies, which has led to me dying because I wasn’t paying attention elsewhere.”

To solve the issue, a third played suggested: “Just get the name tags back. I hate the red and blue dots.”