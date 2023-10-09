COD pros concerned about “worst ever” Modern Warfare 3 spawns

Call of Duty pros are concerned that Modern Warfare 3 might have some of the worst spawns in COD history, as the MW3 beta gets into full swing and players get to try out the game for the first time.

By and large, the feedback to the game has been pretty positive. Players are loving getting to play on the classic MW2 2009 maps again, while the movement is fluid and free-flowing once again, more reminiscent of MW2019 than the slower movement of MWII.

Article continues after ad

Not everybody is delighted by the changes, however. For example, there has been a lot of debate regarding the TTK of the game, with some preferring the slower time to kill while those who loved games like MW2019 think it should be a lot quicker.

Article continues after ad

One thing almost all players are in agreement with, though, is that the spawns need some work. You’ll regularly find yourself spawning somewhere random, right next to your opponents, with little logic behind where you’ve spawned in — and both casuals and pro players alike are concerned.

Article continues after ad

Modern Warfare 3 spawns “worst ever”

A number of people in the pro community have come out to speak about the issue that is the spawns in the MW3 beta, hoping it will be fixed by the time the game launches on November 10.

Three-time COD world champion and current OpTic Texas coach Damon ‘Karma’ Barlow said that “the game feels so f**king clean… the spawns, though, are hurting my head.”

Article continues after ad

He added that it’s not squad spawns but it just “feels random.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

He added in a tweet that the spawns are “the worst he’s ever seen,” to which 2023 world champion and new Boston Breach signing Preston ‘Priestahh’ Greiner questioned how hard it is to “get traditional spawns back.”

Karma and Priestahh weren’t the only one ones, though.

Recently retired Sam ‘Octane’ Larew said that spawns “don’t seem great” but it could be down to “6v6 randomness.”

Overall, there has been a lot of discussion around MW3 spawns and a clear belief that they need to be fixed ahead of the game’s full launch.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

How much they change, however, is not yet known, as another weekend of beta gameplay, more testing, and a few weeks of final development touches still need to be done.