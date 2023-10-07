Modern Warfare 3 players blast ‘sh*tty’ UI for being worse than MW2

Modern Warfare 3 players are furious, with many putting the game’s UI on blast for having the “sh*ttiest” design possible.

Modern Warfare 3’s early-access beta finally arrived on October 6, and players are already taking issue with various parts of the first-person shooter.

So far, players have demanded for Battle Rage to be reworked even after its nerf, as well as a revert to the MW3 movement changes to remove the “horrible” slide cancel delay — and are divided by the game’s “unrealistic movement.”

Some players are focusing on other aspects of the game, with many now putting Modern Warfare 3’s ‘sh*tty’ UI on blast.

MW3 players slam ‘sh*tty’ UI

In an October 7 Reddit thread, one MW3 player noted how the UI only seems to get worse and worse with each game, explaining that rather than making it simple it’s unnecessarily complicated.

“Why does the Modern Warfare series insist on having the shittiest UI design possible?” they asked. “Anyone else still hate the UI that seems to continue to get worse for no reason?”

The player added: “Rather than simplifying things and making it look clean the UI is needlessly convoluted for no reason with all sorts of different tabs and inputs everywhere. I have no idea why they continue to keep this format, it’s such a messy design for an AAA game.”

While some jumped to Modern Warfare 2019’s defense, noting how the UI was “great”, others in the replies blamed Warzone mobile for MW2 and MW3’s ‘terrible’ UI.

Thankfully, there’s still plenty of time for the devs to polish up and make some tweaks to the UI before the game’s official launch on November 10.

For more guides and information on Modern Warfare 3, be sure to check out our MW3 hub.